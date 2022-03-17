WOBURN — Andover High’s storybook run ended one step too soon for the Golden Warriors.
A vise-like defensive effort powered No. 3 Newton North past the second-seeded Warriors, 55-49, here Wednesday night at Woburn High in the MIAA Division 1 state semifinals.
Andover, the Merrimack Valley Conference champ and the first team in coach David Fazio’s 33 seasons to make the state final four, finished at 21-3.
“It’s so hard. (Coach Fazio) has never won, and he’s just the best coach,” said Andover senior big man Aidan Cammann, who was epic in the defeat, scoring 29 points with 12 rebounds and three thunderous dunks.
“We have so much love for him, as he does for us. We wanted to get him this one.”
On a night where neither team shot the basketball great, there was no clear advantage early.
Andover trailed 10-8 after one quarter and 22-20 at the break as Cammann and Newton North big man Will Davis scored 10 each.
Fazio made a tactical move, pounding the ball into Cammann as much as possible in the third, and the senior responded with 13 points in the frame. But the problem was the Warriors couldn’t find a second option.
Newton North’s defense was just too tough.
“They were setting up early to take charges, and they did a good job at it,” said Cammann. “They were getting in the way, getting into people’s feet and making it tough inside.”
The lid also came off the basket on the Newton North end as well.
Cammann would spin and score, and Tiger Florian Kuechen would answer with a three.
Cammann would seal, step in and flush with a foul, and Jose Padilla would bang a jumper.
The lead changed hands eight times in the quarter, but Newton North came alive late, to take the advantage into the fourth.
“They definitely hit some big shots. We missed some big shots. They’re a good team. You have to give them credit,” said Cammann.
“They killed us on the offensive glass. We had to have more desire than them, and I think it showed most in that area.”
Marat Belhouchet hit an absolute dagger of a 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer from the corner, giving the Tigers a 41-36 lead. The momentum was huge.
Padilla and Davis then nailed back-to-back hoops to open the fourth. Down 45-36, Andover just never recovered.
The Warriors got as close as six in the fourth, when Cammann’s drive and lefty finish sliced it to 46-40.
But a Holland Hargens lay-in and three straight free throws — two from Belhouchet and one from Davis — basically ended it.
While North had balance with Padilla, Kuechen and Belhouchet combining for 29 points behind Davis’ 15, Andover only had three other players hit the scorebook.
Ryan MacLellan had 11 points on the night, while Richie Shahtanian chipped in seven and Danny Resendiz had a bucket. But that was it.
Andover and Newton North played three times this year, with the Warriors winning at TD Garden and Newton North taking the last two meetings.
The teams have proven to be pretty even, but this night belong to coach Paul Connolly’s crew.
“You know how much respect I have for Faz and the whole Valley,” said Connolly, a two-time state champion coach remembered for sectional wins over Lawrence High with Hector Paniagua in 2005 and Central Catholic with Jonathan Cruz in 2006. “That’s a great basketball league, and Andover is a great basketball team. For us to do that is pretty darn good.”
