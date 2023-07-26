Robert Kraft walked onto the practice field here behind Gillette Stadium on Wednesday at 9:31 a.m. You could feel the proverbial sigh of relief.
Thousands of jersey-clad New England Patriots fans braved the morning sizzle in the blazing sun for Day 1 of Patriots Training Camp 2023.
Congrats, Mr. Kraft, despite three mediocre post-Tom Brady seasons and an offseason of some serious discontent, New England remains crazy about your football team.
Rabid, in fact.
Those football-starved folks at camp were focused mainly on one thing on Wednesday, a summer reclamation project of their hero, Mac Jones.
The man entrusted with those duties just happens to be one of us, offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien of Andover.
All of New England needs to know: Can OB save Mac?
Jones’ third offensive coordinator in as many years, O’Brien has an epic task ahead. He needs to hack away at all the Matt Patricia/Joe Judge-inflicted scar tissue and cull “Rookie Pro Bowl Mac” from the pouting puddle of pocket puzzlement that he morphed into in 2022.
Jones spoke to the media on Wednesday after practice No. 1 – no pads, no real full-speed stuff, just a bunch of work in the red zone.
And, of course, he was asked about building a repoire with O’Brien and his offense.
“I think it’s a great challenge. I always talk about my time at Alabama and I was fortunate to play for some really good coordinators. Obviously, I crossed paths with (O’Brien) there, so I’m definitely excited,” said Jones. “I definitely think we’ve got a lot of stuff we’ve got to work on, and I just feel like we have a good mojo going. But, at the end of the day, it’s the first day and we’ve got to stack days together.”
Be it confidence – or a lack thereof – or a season of borderline abuse from the Judge-Patricia dictatorship – Jones isn’t right.
He’s not there yet. He’s not where he was as a rookie.
I take his press briefing as true evidence of the fact that Mac’s just not comfortable yet.
How else do explain the fact that he used the phrase, “at the end of the day …” in each of his first six responses, seven of the first eight. He’s nervous and deflecting to cliches. When he wasn’t venting a year ago, he acted similarly, whereas during his rookie year, working under the tutelage of Josh McDaniels, Mac was calm and polished, almost a little too polished.
And therein lies O’Brien’s biggest chore. He has to repair this kid’s ego and restore his swagger over the next month-plus.
“I think every season, right, regardless of what sport you’re playing, what you’re doing or your job, you’re trying to become better at what you do,” said Jones. “For me, it’s just a lot of listening, taking everything in and really just working hard. I’m just trying to try new things in the offseason, but once I come out here and once we come out here as a team, at the end of the day you’re running through these plays trying to just get a feel for them. You’re obviously going to try some new things, but you want to come out and play free. That’s the biggest thing, is don’t overthink anything and just go out there and play the game that we know.”
O’Brien’s track record is pretty significant.
He took on one of the biggest rebuilding projects in the history of sports when he took the Penn State job.
Somehow he took a program that was decimated by its past transgressions to the point of near extinction, and he made it matter again.
As a head coach in Houston, he took a Texans organizational that has certainly been characterized by some as a version of “dysfunctional,” yet he found a way to succeed.
Now, he must re-make Mac. and he needs to do it now. There is urgency surrounding this Patriots’ team. If the losses pile up quickly, or even if summer camp doesn’t flow, there will be grumbling.
The captain, Matt Slater, said it best on Tuesday.
“I think the time for excuses is up. We’ve had enough excuses the last couple of seasons. It’s time for us to put up or shut up.”
If O’Brien saves Mac, we could have a real football season here in New England, the first since you-know-who moved on to Tampa and won Ring No. 7.
But he’s clearly in the spotlight and on the clock.
