Doc Simpson has coached a lot of amazing soccer players at the Pingree School. So when he struggled to find one that he can compare, stylistically, to senior All-America candidate Maddie Landers of North Andover, that says it all as far how unique she is as a player.
“She’s her own animal,” said Simpson, describing the way Landers can completely dominant a soccer game. “Her ability to take over a game in any number of ways is special. If you need to lock somebody down, she’ll sign up for that. If you need a goal, she’ll go get one. She’s a truly complete player.”
A senior, Landers had a breakout junior year and earned All-New England honors while helping Pingree reach the Class B championship game.
She committed to play at Boston College during the offseason and comes into 2022 as one of the leaders of a loaded Pingree team that can hang with the best squads in New England.
“We’re focusing on the things we can control such as attitude, effort and energy towards a common goal,” said Landers, who helped her Pingree squad top Class C champion Brewster in an impressive season opener. “We always want to work together as a team in addition to our individual strengths ... maintain focus and put the team first.”
Landers is a dangerous scorer who had 12 goals and 10 assists as a junior. She’s a physically rugged player who’s not afraid to stick her nose on a defender to manufacture a scoring chance, but she’s also a bona fide central midfielder with elite field vision.
Any time Landers touches the ball, she’s sure to be aware of where her teammates are and where the opposition might be. Whether she’s going to hold the ball and try to take a defender 1-on-1 or send a pass to start a play somewhere else, nothing is done blindly.
“One strength of mine is versatility ... going from attacking to defending very quickly based on what my team needs,” Landers explained. “Knowing where people are gives me a good idea of when to attack, switch the field or change positioning.”
The speed with which Landers processes her options is what truly sets her apart from most players in her age group.
“I try to make a decision before I receive the ball,” Landers said. “I feel very comfortable gong 1-on-1, but if I can find a teammate for a simple ball in the pocket, if they’re in a better attacking position, I get it to them quickly. You want to keep defenses guessing.”
Landers comes from an athletic family, with two older brothers being multi-sport standouts at Pingree and her older sister Taylor having played soccer and run track for the Highlanders before joining the track team at Stonehill. Her mom was a collegiate swimmer and her dad played baseball, so landing at arguably New England’s best women’s soccer program at Boston College is a natural fit.
“You have to be so talented to play in that league (the Atlantic Coast Conference) and I think Maddie had a chance to make an impact right away because of how well she defends,” Simpson said. “She’s the ultimate competitor. She’s just a beast.”
“I found playing in the number one soccer conference in the country very appealing. I think playing at that level will help me become the best soccer player I can be,” added Landers, who also loved BC’s academic reputation and location close to home.
Since these Highlanders lost their entire sophomore season to the pandemic, they’re bent on taking a New England title as seniors. Their junior year was an 18-4-1 campaign that saw them dominate league play and reach the Class B finals. They’ll be tested by a tough schedule all year.
“Our biggest goal would be to settle some unfinished business in the NEPSAC. This year we are aiming to win the NEPSAC championship,” Landers said. “We are taking it game by game and keeping a steady focus. We want to stay true to our style of play and work together as a team.”
