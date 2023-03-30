One way or another 2023 is going to be a big year for the Red Sox. Either the club will shake off last season’s fifth place finish and get back into playoff contention, or it will continue struggling and prompt a franchise-altering reckoning this coming offseason.
Which way will things go? And what should fans know going in? Here are 10 storylines to watch as the season gets underway.
1. Will Story return during second half?
The Red Sox suffered a huge blow over the offseason when Trevor Story underwent right elbow surgery, which will sideline him for a sizable portion of the season. Initially there was doubt the two-time All-Star would play in 2023 at all, but Story says he’s pushing to return at some point during the second half.
There is reason to believe that might be possible.
Internal bracing surgery, the procedure Story underwent, is considered a less significant alternative to Tommy John surgery and usually has roughly half the recovery timeline. Others who have dealt with similar injuries have also returned early as designated hitters, most notably Shohei Ohtani, who spent 2019 as a designated hitter only while recovering from offseason Tommy John surgery.
Even if Story only returns as a DH he could make a significant impact on the Red Sox lineup down the stretch. His progress will be worth monitoring closely.
2. Can Sale (and others) stay healthy?
If the Red Sox are going to accomplish anything in 2023, they’ll need the rest of their best players to stay healthy. That starts with Chris Sale.
The big lefty has spent the majority of the past three years on the shelf with various injuries, first undergoing Tommy John surgery and then suffering a string of bizarre setbacks last year. That included a broken rib, a broken pinky suffered after being hit by a line drive, and then a broken wrist suffered in a bicycle accident near his home.
The good news is none of those incidents had anything to do with Sale’s surgically repaired elbow, so in theory he should be healthy and back to his old self. The Red Sox are counting on similar bounce backs from Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck, who are both coming off season-ending surgeries last fall, and from James Paxton, who like Sale has also missed most of the past three years due to injury.
3. How much better could bullpen be?
If there is one area the Red Sox should be most improved in 2023, it’s the bullpen. Last year’s pen was a mess from the start and by season’s end the group had only converted 39 of 68 save opportunities (57.3%). That wasn’t good enough, and now the group has been completely revamped.
Leading the way will be Kenley Jansen, MLB’s most consistent and accomplished closer of the past decade, and he’ll be supported by top set-up men Chris Martin and John Schreiber in the late innings. Two new lefties, Joely Rodriguez and Richard Bleier, will join the fold as well, and the rest of the group should include a mix of veterans like Ryan Brasier and numerous promising youngsters knocking on the door.
4. Devers ready to take charge
Rafael Devers is all grown up. No longer just a youthful phenom, the Red Sox slugger is now officially the face of the franchise after signing the largest contract in team history. Devers’ new 10-year, $313.5 million extension will keep the 26-year-old in Boston through the next decade, but with that level of commitment comes an increased level of responsibility.
If the Red Sox are going to contend this season Devers has to be a star. Not just on the field, everyone knows he’s fully capable of ranking among the league’s best hitters, but in the clubhouse as well. Can Devers make the leap and become “the guy” like David Ortiz, Dustin Pedroia and Mookie Betts before him? Stay tuned.
5. What kind of impact could Yoshida, Casas have?
Two of the most intriguing additions to the Red Sox lineup should be Masataka Yoshida and Triston Casas. Though both are technically rookies, the two standouts have walked vastly different paths and yet bring similar skillsets to the Red Sox offense.
Yoshida has been the best hitter in Japan for the last few years and is known for boasting a formidable combination of contact skills, power and plate discipline. He recently led Team Japan to an Olympic gold medal (beating Casas and the U.S. in the final) and also his Orix Buffaloes team to the Japan Series title.
Casas, meanwhile, is a former first-round pick who boasts effortless power along with an impressive ability to control the strike zone. Casas turned heads during his brief September call-up last fall and is now expected to play a key role in the Red Sox order.
If their skills can translate over a full big league schedule Yoshida and Casas could both become huge difference makers.
6. Are young pitchers ready to take next step?
If Chris Sale is the biggest ‘X factor’ on the Red Sox pitching staff, the trio of Garrett Whitlock, Tanner Houck and Brayan Bello aren’t far behind.
The three young Red Sox standouts have all proven they can succeed at the big league level, and now the question is whether they’re ready to take the next step and become reliable big league starting pitchers.
Their success isn’t a guarantee. All three are working their way back from injury and not all young players develop along a linear curve. But if they can run with their opportunity and establish themselves as real workhorses, they could transform the club’s pitching staff and elevate the Red Sox from playoff hopefuls to serious contenders.
7. Can Kiké, Duvall bounce back?
Two of Boston’s most important position players, shortstop Kiké Hernández and new center fielder Adam Duvall, are coming off lost seasons.
Hernández missed a significant amount of time due to a painful core injury which also affected him throughout the first two months of the season. He finished the year batting .222 with a paltry .629 OPS, but that was after an excellent 2021 in which he tied for the team lead in wins above replacement and enjoyed a monster postseason run.
Duvall, similarly, had a rough 2022 in which he batted .213 with 12 home runs before undergoing season-ending wrist surgery in July. But in 2021? Duvall was dominant, hitting 38 home runs with 113 RBI while earning a Gold Glove and helping the Atlanta Braves to the 2021 World Series title.
If the 2021 versions of Hernández and Duvall show up, the Red Sox offense could be a sight to behold. If the pair struggle or deal with injuries again, the club could be in real trouble.
8. How will Red Sox adapt to new rules?
MLB is introducing radical new rule changes this season, including a pitch clock, a ban on defensive shifts and larger bases. Besides improving pace-of-play the changes are also expected to encourage clubs to be more aggressive on the base paths, something the Red Sox have repeatedly said they hope to capitalize on.
One of baseball’s slowest teams in recent years, the Red Sox have made becoming more athletic and dynamic a priority. The club recently brought in shortstop Adalberto Mondesi, who has led the league in both stolen bases and triples over the course of his career, and up-and-coming prospects like Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela and David Hamilton are also burners who could cause opposing defenses fits if they’re given the green light to run wild when they get on base.
9. How much will Sox benefit from fewer AL East games?
The other major change being introduced this season by MLB is a new balanced schedule, which will see clubs play significantly fewer games against divisional opponents while increasing the number of interleague games so that everyone plays every other club at least once.
For the Red Sox, this change could be a godsend.
Last season the Red Sox got crushed within the AL East. They had a 26-50 record against divisional rivals and went 52-34 against everyone else. The AL East is once again expected to be among the toughest divisions in baseball, so only having to play 52 games within the division instead of 76 could make a meaningful difference in the club’s ability to compete for a Wild Card spot.
10. Is Bloom’s job on the line?
Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom is now entering his fourth year running the front office, and for better or worse his fate could hinge upon how this team performs in 2023. Bloom has assembled the vast majority of the roster and built the club according to his vision and values, and now all the talk of “building towards the future” is over. It’s time to win and everyone knows is.
If the Red Sox get back into contention, return to the playoffs and compete for a championship, Bloom’s position atop the baseball operations department will likely be secure. But if the club struggles and limps to another fourth or fifth place finish, his seat could start getting hot real quick.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
