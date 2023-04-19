BOSTON — Any team with championship aspirations needs a supporting cast of role players capable of stepping up and providing a game-changing performance on any given night.
Yes, superstars rule the NBA, but they can’t do it all alone.
For the Boston Celtics — who played Game 2 of their Eastern Conference first round series against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night — Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are undoubtedly the head of the snake. But what makes this year’s team so dangerous is their roster build from top to bottom, complete with a handful of ‘other guys’ who help fill in the necessary gaps to get the job done.
One of those second-tier players — perhaps the most important — is Robert Williams III.
At full strength, Williams is one of the premier defenders in all of basketball. The 6-foot-9 athletic specimen boasts a 7-foot-6 wingspan; he moves his feet well, has impeccable timing on his shot contests, and rarely takes a play off.
Offensively he doesn’t offer much outside the paint, but he sets hard, effective screens and is as good a lob threat as there is.
When Boston selected the Texas A&M product with the 27th overall pick in 2018, that upside was immediately apparent. and when he’s healthy, Boston is unquestionably a better team.
But that’s his biggest problem: Williams is rarely at full strength. In five seasons, the now 25-year-old has played more than 60 regular season games just once: last year, when he suited up 61 times. He went on to miss seven of 24 playoff games during Boston’s run to the Finals.
Williams played 32 games as a rookie, 29 in his second year, 52 in his third year and 35 this past season. The Celtics have had to be particularly cautious with the big man throughout his young career, limiting his minutes even when healthy in an effort to lessen the odds at another injury.
His lack of availability has to be incredibly difficult for him to swallow, and Boston fans want nothing more than for him to shake off the injury woes and get back on the promising career path he once exhibited.
His performance in Saturday’s playoff opening win over Atlanta was a step in the right direction. Coming off the bench, Williams looked exceptional in 22 minutes. Not only did he pass the eye test with flying colors, but he finished a perfect 6 for 6 from the field, grabbed eight rebounds and added a steal and a block. There were times where Williams helped to double a defender in the backcourt and still easily recovered on the other end.
“I thought he did a good job protecting us in the paint,” said Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla. “He did a great job keeping our spacing and creating the right screens and angles for our guys. So when we have that vertical threat, that really helps us.”
So that begs the question: is Williams III finally here to stay, or is his recent play simply a tease leading up to another unfortunate injury?
Due to Boston’s overall depth, including the addition of Sixth Man of the Year candidate Malcolm Brogdon, it should still be able to get past the Hawks regardless of Williams’ status. But as the postseason rolls on, and the Celtics have to face somebody like Joel Embiid and the 76ers or Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, Boston will absolutely need Williams’ services.
For his career, Williams averages 1.7 blocks per game despite never playing more than 30 minutes per game in any season. That’s significant.
Williams has started a total of 20 games for Mazzulla this year. It remains to be seen if he’ll slot back into that starting five or continue to come off the bench.
Regardless, his impact is immense.
“I feel like I bring a great energy with that second group,” Williams said during a media session. “I don’t really care about starting. I just want to win. I feel like we can win.”
If he remains healthy, Williams adds a different dimension to the Celtics that no other player on their roster can offer. He’s a unique talent and a clear X-factor, and if he can continue to go, Boston’s chances at a title increase dramatically.
Only time will tell.
Contact Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.
