Marius Canery has no interest in letting defenses off easy.
Sure, the Lawrence High junior will knock down a 3-pointer when left open. But he prefers a more assertive style.
“I don’t shoot too many 3’s, because I don’t like letting defenses off the hook,” said Canery. “I like to attack the defense. I want to drive, attack the rim, take contact and finish with a hoop or get to the line. I like to be aggressive out there.”
A rotational player on the JV team two years ago, then forced to sit out last winter when Lawrence High’s season was cancelled due to COVID, Canery is delivering a long-awaited breakout season this winter.
The 6-foot-3 forward is averaging a team-high 15.9 points per game and 8.7 rebounds a game in his debut varsity season.
“He went from a JV role player as a freshman to our lead guy this season,” said Lawrence head coach Jesus “Moose” Moore. “He’s very athletic and really talented. He’s a very hard-working kid who loves the game and is still learning as he goes.”
Canery truly announced his arrival against Central Catholic on Jan. 21. He erupted for 31 points and 16 rebounds to lead Lawrence to a 69-57 upset of the Raiders, who entered the game No. 6 in the MIAA state-wide rankings. The win has sparked a three-game winning streak for the Lancers (4-4.)
“We had a chip on our shoulder because the first time we played them this season we lost by more than 20 (71-52),” said Canery.
“We knew had to put up a fight in front of our home crowd. We were 1-4, and we knew this could be a turning point in the season. We started getting stops and causing turnovers, my shots starting falling, and it felt good to get the win.”
Becoming a Lancer
The fourth Canery brother to play varsity basketball — and the third to play for Lawrence High — Marius fell in love with Lancer basketball in middle school.
“I grew up watching my brothers, but I didn’t know what was going on,” he said. “Then, in seventh and eighth grade I started going to Lawrence High games. I saw guys like (2018 Eagle-Tribune MVP) Luis Reynoso and (2017 Eagle-Tribune MVP) Juan Felix Rodriguez play and saw the energy and I knew I wanted to be a part of Lawrence basketball.”
When Canery arrived as a freshman, though, he still had plenty to learn.
“I always felt like I had the skill to play basketball,” he said. “But I was 14, I was a kid. I got in my own way a lot. Sometimes I had a big head. I had to be humbled, and I was. Once I started listening to the coaches, that’s when I started to become the player I wanted to be.”
Wait, then breakout
Canery thought sophomore season would be a big year but, due to high COVID-19 levels in the city, Lawrence was forced to cancel all fall and winter athletics. The Lancers were one of the few teams in the state to cancel the seasons.
“That was very tough to hear,” he said. “That was the year I was hoping to get my name out there. It was very hard to stay positive during the pandemic. There was nothing I could do but keep my head down and work.”
That work has paid off this winter, as Canery has emerged as the Lancers’ go-to player.
In addition to his big day against Central, he scored 21 points and had seven rebounds and six steals in a win over Tewksbury and added 13 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Chelmsford.
“I’m very proud of be from this city and play with the ‘Lawrence’ across my chest,” he said. “I feel like I’m one of the better players in this league, and it means a lot to me that my coaches and teammates have faith in me to lead the team.
“The goal for this team is to make a tournament run. I know a lot of people are doubting us, but I know this team can make noise in the tournament.”
TWITTER: DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.