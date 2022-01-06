SALEM, N.H. — The Salem High and Windham High hockey teams are set to give back to wounded Marines, while also facing off with a brand new trophy and bragging rights on the line.
The Blue Devils and Jaguars will meet in the inaugural “Canobie Cup” rivalry game on Saturday (7:30 p.m.) at the Salem Icenter.
The contest will serve as a joint fundraiser, benefiting “Building Dreams for Marines.”
According to the charity’s website (BDFM.org), it’s a charity that “assists Marines and other service members who have mobility challenges with life-enhancing modifications to their homes or vehicles.”
“Both teams are very excited,” said Salem coach Mark McGinn. “(Windham) coach Shawn Dunn and his team had been doing something similar the last couple of years. He called me up and asked if we wanted to jump in and do it with them. I said, ‘Absolutely!’
“Our guys are required to do community service, so this seemed perfect. Parents from both schools and businesses from both towns have been contributing. It means a lot to help out these soldiers. It’s going to be a great event.”
Raffles will be held during the game, with tickets sold at the Icenter. Bruins tickets are one of the prizes. Winners have to be present at the game. Donations can be made through both programs and on Venmo.com.
The winner of the game between the two rivals will receive the brand new Canobie Cup. The trophy is named after Canobie Lake, a 1.5-mile body of water that is divided between Salem and Windham.
“Shawn, myself and a few others brainstormed what to call the cup,” said McGinn, who coached Dunn on Salem High’s inaugural varsity hockey team (1999-2000).
“We thought of the Route 28 or Route 111 Cup. But someone from Shawn’s side came up with ‘Canobie Cup,’ and that was the most popular.
“With all the history between Salem and Windham, that it used to be one school and then separating, and us playing some great games, this will add to the rivalry. Whoever wins will keep the cup for a year. We’ll have some fun, and give back to Marines who the need help.”
