METHUEN — Back in the spring of 2019, Avry Nelson was just happy to be around Methuen High softball. The freshman simply soaked it all in.
“She was a utility player and played anywhere and everywhere we asked without a complaint,” said Ranger coach Jason Smith. “She was just looking to help out, but yeah, she had her eye on the catching position.”
Nelson treated the opportunity with the utmost reverence.
“Softball is so special in Methuen,” she explained. “I feel like it’s a sport that brings community together. We’re always looking out for each other. It’s a very welcoming program.”
And she never lost sight of the goal, that is repping the Rangers from behind the plate.
“I love to catch because it’s not only just to be in control of the team,” she said. “You help the pitchers out, help them physically and emotionally through the game. Catching has helped me be the leader I am today.”
When the Rangers open up the 2022 campaign on Wednesday at home against Haverhill, the 5-foot-1 senior will be back behind the dish for her second straight year as a starter and captain.
“Captain as a junior is very rare for us,” explained coach Smith. “She’s just an absolute delight to coach. She works really hard, constantly picks up her teammates. Both as a receiver and the vocal leader on the field, night and day difference between freshmen year and now.
“She’s definitely not the biggest kid on the team. She’s a little spitfire, the heart and soul of our group.”
As a junior, she was a dynamo in the middle of the Ranger attack, batting .357 with 18 RBIs and 16 runs scored. and now, with sophomore year taken away by COVID-19, Nelson expects some pretty big things around Burnham Road this spring.
There is certainly a sense of urgency with this being her last athletic season sporting the Ranger colors. Next fall, she will enroll in the well-respected Rivier University nursing program and play softball for the Raiders.
“It’s been a long journey, and I’ve loved every minute of it,” said Nelson. “I just can’t believe it’s going to come to an end.”
AROUND THE MVC
To say that the Merrimack Valley Conference softball participants flexed some muscle last June in the postseason would be a gigantic understatement.
Billerica High won Division 1 North, while Andover and North Andover each rolled into the sectional semis. Methuen and Haverhill each picked up playoff wins, with the Rangers reaching the sectional quarters, and we have not even mentioned Lowell High, dominated the conference a year ago before being forced to go the playoff route without three-time Gatorade Massachusetts Player of the Year Giana LaCedra — arguably the most impactful athlete in the state in any sport.
LaCedra is back for one more go-around with the Red Raiders.
“The MVC is always one of the most competitive softball conferences in the state and I don’t expect this year to be any different,” said North Andover coach Caitlin Flanagan, who returns nine starters including Eagle-Tribune All-Star shortstop Maria Mangiameli from a Knights’ team that nearly knocked off the North champ Indians, before falling 2-1.
Central Catholic coach Stacy Ciccolo added, “There is great competition in the MVC, and it benefits all of us.”
Andover, Methuen and Haverhill all return solid group of returning players.
If the Warriors are to bounce right back and make a run like last spring, they will need to find a pitcher as frosh sensation Jackie Giordano, an E-T All-Star in the circle in 2021, has transferred to Brooks.
Lawrence High School welcomes a familiar face as its head coach as longtime assistant Nardi Lawrence takes charge of the Lancer program. Former coach John Delaney has taken the varsity head coaching position at Greater Lawrence Tech.
