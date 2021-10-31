The Eagle-Tribune wants to recognize a special group of young men and women ... our high school team captains. E-mail a picture of your team captains to David Willis at dwillis@eagletribune.com.
Captains Corner: Andover Field Hockey
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- In the front row: Dennis Drinkwater may just be Sox No. 1 fan
- Staff shakes up at Haverhill High
- Guns seized during Cornish Street search
- Vigil held for former Lawrence man slain in Brazil
- Prosecutor names 35 witnesses to Salem doctor's crash
- Haverhill citywide trick-or-treating changed to Sunday
- No bail for Lawrence murder suspect charged in 2017 case
- Haverhill teen shot during Saturday Halloween party
- Mello cannabis shop gets state license; pending final inspection
- Separate spring trial dates set for men accused of Lawrence murder
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.