Central boys swim and dive captains

The Central Catholic swim and dive captains are, from left, Franklin Trinidad, Lucius Manzi, Andrew Gallagher, Noah Williams

 Joseph Prezioso

The Eagle-Tribune wants to recognize a special group of young men and women ... our high school team captains. E-mail a picture of your team captains to David Willis at dwillis@eagletribune.com.

