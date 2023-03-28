Central Catholic Girls Indoor Track Captains

The Central Catholic girls indoor track captains are, from left, Bridget Underwood, Daniela DiNitto, Janessa Duren, Kate Ciesielski and Elizabeth Welch.

The Eagle-Tribune wants to recognize a special group of young men and women ... our high school team captains. E-mail a picture of your team captains to David Willis at dwillis@eagletribune.com.

