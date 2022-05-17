Central girls track captains

The Central Catholic girls track captains are, from left, Zoe Grammas, Brooke Jankowski, Briana Farrell, Kate Reagan and Sydney Moda.

The Eagle-Tribune wants to recognize a special group of young men and women ... our high school team captains. E-mail a picture of your team captains to David Willis at dwillis@eagletribune.com.

Trending Video

Recommended for you