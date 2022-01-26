The Eagle-Tribune wants to recognize a special group of young men and women ... our high school team captains. E-mail a picture of your team captains to David Willis at dwillis@eagletribune.com.
Captains Corner: Haverhill Wrestling
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Effingham - After a lifelong battle with muscular dystrophy and heart complications, Joshua passed away peacefully at home with his family. Joshua was an avid fisherman and enjoyed fishing with his family and friends in Southern NH. He also loved all cars and could tell you about any one of …
- By Terri Lindner | Special to The Sunday Eagle-Tribune
Most Popular
Articles
- Burt's playoff picks: Brady, Mahomes going home
- J.D. Martinez deal has exceeded all expectations
- Bradford man charged with fourth offense OUI
- Report: AYS staff pay issue should be referred to State Ethics Commission
- Police keeping watch for driver who approached child
- Four Methuen police officers promoted 'to fill a critical need'
- Truck rollover, spill causes delays on I-495 south in Andover
- Female Methuen firefighter promoted following Civil Service ruling
- Londonderry man found dead after highway crash
- Austin Prep sports teams leaving MIAA to join Brooks, Phillips in NEPSAC
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.