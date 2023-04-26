Methuen boys track captains

The Methuen boys track captains are, from left, Neondre Abreu Delacruz, Darwin Jimenez, Davin Indeglia, Xander Silva, Anesti Touma

The Eagle-Tribune wants to recognize a special group of young men and women ... our high school team captains. E-mail a picture of your team captains to David Willis at dwillis@eagletribune.com.

