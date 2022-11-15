The Eagle-Tribune wants to recognize a special group of young men and women ... our high school team captains. E-mail a picture of your team captains to David Willis at dwillis@eagletribune.com.
Captains Corner: Methuen High Swimming
Most Popular
Articles
- Finegold victorious over newcomer Salvatore DeFranco
- Methuen football tops Franklin on late Eason TD, reaches first state semifinal since 1992
- Drama set to film in North Andover
- Methuen officials quell rumors about Days Inn families
- Ramos wins House race in a changed 14th Essex
- Football is in his blood: Central's Marinaro returns to form after losing junior year to injury
- Fantastic Four: Methuen, Central, Timberlane, Pinkerton all two wins from a state title after wild weekend on the gridiron
- Derry police respond to shooting outside restaurant
- Haverhill man sentenced to life with parole after 19 years in the stabbing death of his former high school classmate
- MassHousing provides $25.9 mil for historic Lawrence mill renovation
Images
Videos
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Finegold victorious over newcomer Salvatore DeFranco
- Methuen football tops Franklin on late Eason TD, reaches first state semifinal since 1992
- Drama set to film in North Andover
- Methuen officials quell rumors about Days Inn families
- Ramos wins House race in a changed 14th Essex
- Football is in his blood: Central's Marinaro returns to form after losing junior year to injury
- Fantastic Four: Methuen, Central, Timberlane, Pinkerton all two wins from a state title after wild weekend on the gridiron
- Derry police respond to shooting outside restaurant
- Haverhill man sentenced to life with parole after 19 years in the stabbing death of his former high school classmate
- MassHousing provides $25.9 mil for historic Lawrence mill renovation
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.