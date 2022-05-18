North Andover Boys Lacrosse Captains

The North Andover boys lacrosse captains are, from left, Ollie Litster, Jack Dalton, Tyler Fay and Jack Ferullo.

 Carol Doherty Moroney | NASportStars

The Eagle-Tribune wants to recognize a special group of young men and women ... our high school team captains. E-mail a picture of your team captains to David Willis at dwillis@eagletribune.com.

