North Andover Cheer Captains

The North Andover cheer captains are, from left, Sophia Silletti and Angeliah Rivera.

 CAROL DOHERTY MORONEY NASPORTSTARS

The Eagle-Tribune wants to recognize a special group of young men and women ... our high school team captains. E-mail a picture of your team captains to David Willis at dwillis@eagletribune.com.

