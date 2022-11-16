The Eagle-Tribune wants to recognize a special group of young men and women ... our high school team captains. E-mail a picture of your team captains to David Willis at dwillis@eagletribune.com.
Captains Corner: North Andover Field Hockey
Most Popular
Articles
- 'Very honored': Methuen police captain presides over parking officer's wedding
- Methuen football tops Franklin on late Eason TD, reaches first state semifinal since 1992
- Methuen officials quell rumors about Days Inn families
- Group pulls 85th car from Merrimack River
- Derry police respond to shooting outside restaurant
- Drama set to film in North Andover
- Fantastic Four: Methuen, Central, Timberlane, Pinkerton all two wins from a state title after wild weekend on the gridiron
- Football is in his blood: Central's Marinaro returns to form after losing junior year to injury
- Haverhill man sentenced to life with parole after 19 years in the stabbing death of his former high school classmate
- Brotherly love: Drew and Shane Eason putting Methuen football on state map
Images
Videos
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- 'Very honored': Methuen police captain presides over parking officer's wedding
- Methuen football tops Franklin on late Eason TD, reaches first state semifinal since 1992
- Methuen officials quell rumors about Days Inn families
- Group pulls 85th car from Merrimack River
- Derry police respond to shooting outside restaurant
- Drama set to film in North Andover
- Fantastic Four: Methuen, Central, Timberlane, Pinkerton all two wins from a state title after wild weekend on the gridiron
- Football is in his blood: Central's Marinaro returns to form after losing junior year to injury
- Haverhill man sentenced to life with parole after 19 years in the stabbing death of his former high school classmate
- Brotherly love: Drew and Shane Eason putting Methuen football on state map
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.