North Andover Field Hockey Captains

The North Andover field hockey captains are, from left, Lizzy Nikoopoulos, Siena DiSalvo and Shelby Nassar

 Picasa

The Eagle-Tribune wants to recognize a special group of young men and women ... our high school team captains.

