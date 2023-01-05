North Andover Football Captains

The North Andover football captains are, from left, Brian Ferullo, Finn Murphy, James Federico, Jon Marcot, Hunter Scott and Shane Fitzgerald.

The Eagle-Tribune wants to recognize a special group of young men and women ... our high school team captains. E-mail a picture of your team captains to David Willis at dwillis@eagletribune.com.

