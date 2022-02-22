North Andover Girls Indoor Track Captains

The North Andover indoor track captains are, from left, Leyla Kvaternik, Summer Gordon, Julia Maguire, Aisling Callahan, Ella Slayton, Courtney O’Neil and Karina Yankowsky.

The Eagle-Tribune wants to recognize a special group of young men and women ... our high school team captains. E-mail a picture of your team captains to David Willis at dwillis@eagletribune.com.

