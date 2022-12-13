Salem High Boys Soccer Captains

The Salem High boys soccer captains are, from left, Liam Shpak, Matthew Ferreira and Connor West.

 Bob Gibbs

The Eagle-Tribune wants to recognize a special group of young men and women ... our high school team captains. E-mail a picture of your team captains to David Willis at dwillis@eagletribune.com.

