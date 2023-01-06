The Eagle-Tribune wants to recognize a special group of young men and women ... our high school team captains. E-mail a picture of your team captains to David Willis at dwillis@eagletribune.com.
Captains Corner: Timberlane Football
Most Popular
Articles
- Fantasy football Week 17: Start and sit (championship edition)
- Lawrence man charged with killing DPW worker dies awaiting trial
- Towing company owner charged with intimidating police officers
- Police charge Haverhill men with assault to murder
- Patriots have 'two' scenarios to make the playoffs
- Commonwealth Classic Notebook: 'Moose' still perfect at Christmas
- Sportsman of the Year: Andover field hockey coach Noone has won championships, changed countless lives
- Haverhill landlord to pay $40K to settle fraud claims
- 'A true Wolverine': Zak Zinter's career at Michigan has been special
- Celtics deal Vonleh; ex-Haverhill star now set to be free agent
Images
Videos
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Fantasy football Week 17: Start and sit (championship edition)
- Lawrence man charged with killing DPW worker dies awaiting trial
- Towing company owner charged with intimidating police officers
- Police charge Haverhill men with assault to murder
- Patriots have 'two' scenarios to make the playoffs
- Commonwealth Classic Notebook: 'Moose' still perfect at Christmas
- Sportsman of the Year: Andover field hockey coach Noone has won championships, changed countless lives
- Haverhill landlord to pay $40K to settle fraud claims
- 'A true Wolverine': Zak Zinter's career at Michigan has been special
- Celtics deal Vonleh; ex-Haverhill star now set to be free agent
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.