timberlane football

The Timberlane football captains are, from left, Dominic Pallaria, Ethan Stewart, Bryce Parker, Joe Shivell and Cooper Kelley.

The Eagle-Tribune wants to recognize a special group of young men and women ... our high school team captains. E-mail a picture of your team captains to David Willis at dwillis@eagletribune.com.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you