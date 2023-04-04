Whittier Tech Baseball Captains

The Whittier Tech baseball captains are, from left, Nate Deitenhofer, Will Halloran and Daniel Knowlton.

The Eagle-Tribune wants to recognize a special group of young men and women ... our high school team captains. E-mail a picture of your team captains to David Willis at dwillis@eagletribune.com.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you