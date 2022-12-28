Windham Football Captains

The Windham football captains are, from left, Josh Sweeney, Joe Lisa, Aidan Goss, Bryan Desmarais and Kavi Patel.

The Eagle-Tribune wants to recognize a special group of young men and women ... our high school team captains. E-mail a picture of your team captains to David Willis at dwillis@eagletribune.com.

