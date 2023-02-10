He is just 27 years old, but Sunday night in Arizona, Patrick Mahomes plays for a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Simply put, the stakes in Super Bowl LVII could not be higher for the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback.
The difference between 1-2 in the Super Bowl and 2-1 is the difference between continuing a quest to be held in the same esteem as Tom Brady and a tumble toward the land of one-time champions.
Victory equals two giant steps toward TB12.
Defeat and it’s a massive slide to the land of Trent Dilfer.
Mahomes needs to find a way to conquer Philly on Sunday night. He also needs to beat back the amazing pressure that the game entails. This week, he picked up the second National Football League MVP trophy in his career. If he’s not hoisting the Lombardi trophy for the second time late on Sunday night, he will certainly hear about it.
When you look at the numbers, both in season and in playoffs, Mahomes has placed himself on pace with football’s all-time greats — yes, even in Brady’s area code.
His five-years as a starter in Kansas City equals or betters what is arguably Brady’s best five-year run with the Patriots from 2014-18.
All except for the Super Bowl. Mahomes gets that.
“You play and you work your tail off to be in this game, to play on the world stage. You dream about it as a kid when you’re watching it at Super Bowl parties,” the Chiefs’ signal-caller said this week out in Phoenix.
“To be able to play in this game is truly special, and I appreciate it every single time. I’m excited to step back out on that field. … You have to continue to take those steps if you want to be where you want to be at the end of your career.”
Brady went 3-1 on the grandest stage in those years. In the loss to the Eagles, he threw for 505 yards and three touchdowns without a pick for a monster 115.4 passer rating.
Mahomes goes into Sunday 1-1 in his two Super appearances. Even in victory, he was less than spectacular, throwing for just 286 yards with a pair of interceptions against the 49ers.
He didn’t throw TD pass when Tampa and Brady dumped the Chiefs for the title two years ago.
Mahomes won’t bring up the comparisons to TB12. He’s got too much respect for the game and deference to a legend for that. But the fact that his passer rating with the world watching — a pathetic 64.2 — has to gnaw at him.
“What I’m chasing … I’m never saying I’m chasing a player. I’m chasing that I don’t want to have any regrets when I step off this football field,” Mahomes said this week.
“When I look back at the end of my career, I don’t want to look back and be like, ‘Man, I didn’t do everything I can to win Super Bowls.’ When I get done with my career, I want to make sure that I know I gave everything I had on that football field.”
A loss on Sunday could change his urgency and attention to detail with the task at hand into desperation.
Realizing that he does have a win, Mahomes’ stock could plummet, just as say Jim Kelly’s did when he and the Bills dropped four straight Super Bowls in the 1990s.
Kelly’s Super Bowl ratings in those losses? 81.5, 44.8, 58.9 and 67.1. Ouch.
Patrick Mahomes has the weight of the world on his shoulders. Multiple Super Bowl wins open the gateway to greatness.
How he handles it in Super Bowl LVII remains the most scrumptious subplot of all on Sunday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.