ORONO, Maine -- Jacari Carter knocked on history's door Saturday afternoon in the Merrimack College football team's narrow 31-26 loss to Maine at Alfond Stadium.
The wide receiver etched his name into the Merrimack record book with 18 catches on the day, which tied him for the second most in school history in a single game with Elfren Quiles. He was also one shy of tying the all-time record, which is held by Jeremiah Watts, who had 19 receptions against Southern Connecticut State on Oct. 30, 2009. Carter is now also tied for 15th in FCS history for single game receptions. Jerry Rice and Chas Gessner share that record at 24 catches.
Merrimack went down early after 10 straight Black Bear points, but the Warriors clawed back into the game in the second quarter with 20 points of their own to trail 22-20 at the halftime break.
In a defensive stalemate of a second half, Merrimack stayed in the game the whole way, then had a pair of shots to the end zone to take the lead in the final four minutes that fell incomplete.
Carter's final stat line included 23 targets, 131 yards and two scores. Quarterback Westin Elliott completed 29 of his 48 passing attempts for 282 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Pat Conroy had his best game as a Warrior with 74 yards on a trio of catches.
Merrimack topped Maine in first downs, 26-18 and outgained the Black Bears, 362-265. Merrimack also had more time of possession for the third straight game to start the year at 33:23 to 26:37.
