STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A dominant second quarter and a pair of long returns lifted the Merrimack College football team past Wagner, 35-26, on Saturday afternoon.
Jacari Carter’s 76-yard punt return for a touchdown and Darion McKenzie’s 50-yard kick return jump started the Merrimack offense, as it put up 14 points in the second quarter to claim a 21-13 lead that it did not relinquish. Westin Elliott completed 21 of his 31 passes for 231 yards and a trio of scores, as the Warriors enjoyed a successful air raid on the road.
Off the heels of an 11-tackle effort against Central Connecticut, Rodney Samson was all over the field again. He had a career-high 23 tackles, including 14 solo tackles and two for a loss. The 23 tackles were the second most in a single game in Merrimack program history. He was just one behind Todd Lowe, who set the mark at 24 on Oct. 30, 2004.
Elliott slung the ball around on Merrimack’s opening drive drive with receptions by four different receivers, capped by a touchdown strike to Tyler Roberts from 13 yards away. In the second quarter, Elliott and company flew 68 yards in just seven plays to knot the score. Carter had three catches on the drive for 30 yards, including the touchdown. Liam Davis made the extra point to stake Merrimack to the lead.
Late in the first half, in an unusual but smart play, Carter positioned himself under the punt at the Warrior 24 and acted as if he had called for fair catch, but never actually signaled for it. When the ball landed in his hands, he paused for a moment, then took off the other way for 76-yard return to push the lead to 21-13 before halftime
After Wagner made it a one-point game, on the kickoff, McKenzie took off down the sideline for a 50-yard return to the Wagner 40. Two plays later, Elliott found LJ Robinson near the 30, then the wide receiver busted through an upwards of seven tackles to trudge his way to the goal line to push the lead to 28-20. Anthony Witherson later added an interception for a touchdown.
Rosario topped the Warriors in receiving yards with 69 on his four catches, including a long of 54. Darian Davis topped all Merrimack rushers with 26 yards on four carries.
Chiebuka Aduaka registered a career-high nine tackles. The pick six was the second of the season for Witherstone. Merrimack out gained Wagner 231-36 through the air.
Up next, the Warriors travel to Loretto, Pa., Saturday for another NEC road game against Saint Francis. Kick off is set for 12:00 pm.
