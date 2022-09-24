DOVER, Del. — Jelani Mason caught a 54-yard touchdown pass from fellow wideout Jacari Carter on a trick play late in the first quarter, setting the tone for Merrimack College, which locked down a 26-13 victory over Delaware State on Saturday.
Victor Dawson and Tyvon Edmonds Jr. added scores of their own, and Brandon Roberts added two of the Warriors’ five sacks in the game.
On Merrimack’s second possession, Dawson found a hole and scored up the middle, giving the Warriors a one score lead.
After a defensive stop, on the first play from scrimmage, Carter found Mason on a fake end-around to put the road team up by two touchdowns. It was the first college touchdown pass for Carter, who was a running back and defensive back in high school.
Delaware State answered with field goals to end the second quarter and start the third quarter. But Edmonds Jr. found a hole in the Hornet defense and scored on a 10-yard run, putting Merrimack up 21-6. The score was his first of the season.
On the next defensive possession, Garry Rosemond Jr. tackled the Delaware State quarterback in the end zone for a safety. After a Hornets touchdown, a field goal by Lliam Davis gave Merrimack gave them a 13-point advantage. Two big stops by the Warrior defense in the final five minutes of the game gave Merrimack the victory.
Mason had a career-high 71 receiving yards. Merrimack outrushed Delaware State 173-32
Up next, the Warriors come back home for a homecoming weekend matchup against Long Island. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
