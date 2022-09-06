Triston Casas enjoyed a moment he'll never forget on Tuesday at Tropicana Field, hitting his first career big league home run in the top of the second inning.
Red Sox fans likely won't forget it anytime soon either, albeit more because of what happened afterwards.
In what may have been among the most memorable off-field sequences we've seen on a Red Sox broadcast all season, Casas' home run ball became the subject of what appeared to be lengthy negotiations between the fan who caught it and a parade of representatives, including the Rays "DJ Kitty" mascot and eventually Red Sox clubhouse manager Tom McLaughlin.
Eventually NESN's Jahmai Webster caught up with the fan, an Orlando resident named Jordan, who explained that he wasn't holding out on returning the ball to Casas and that he'd agreed to give it back in exchange for a signed bat from Casas and signed balls from Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers.
He also gave a humorous recounting on how he caught the ball in the first place.
"I was eating my chicken wings and my phone fell," said Jordan, who despite his Rays jersey is actually a Chicago White Sox fan. "So there was nobody sitting in front of me so I walked over to go down to get my phone, and I look up because everyone is yelling and the ball literally comes right at me."
After the home run NESN's cameras repeatedly went back to Jordan, who was shown speaking first to the mascot, then to security and then to the Red Sox and Rays clubhouse managers. Jordan explained that he didn't want to give the ball to the mascot, but when told that it was Casas' first home run he started to go down to the Red Sox dugout but was stopped by security.
"As I’m walking, police and security come up to me, 'Where you going?' 'To the dugout? I’m giving him his ball back,'" he said. "And they’re like, 'No, they’ll come up to you.' So I just waited, and then they came up."
Eventually when the clubhouse managers came over they were able to sort everything out, and shortly afterwards the fan was shown one more time with a brand new signed baseball bat and an experience he won't soon forget.
