BOSTON – Triston Casas thought he was prepared, 100 percent, for what was coming at him in this, his rookie season.
In Boston.
The Red Sox first round draft pick from 2018 had done everything “expected.”
He made all-star teams. He hit for average. He hit for power. He was patient. and almost always had done the expected with an approaching smile.
While he had a “cup of coffee” in Boston at the end of last season, as a late-season call-up, appearing in 27 rollercoaster games, hitting .197, it didn’t count. It was just a dry run.
He did everything he had to do in AAA, Worcester – .273, 11 HRs, .387 on base percentage.
The 2023 season was going to be his coming out party.
Better yet, the Red Sox needed 2023 to be his coming out party, particularly with the PR hit with losing Xander Bogaerts and a lack of lineup “stability” around Rafael Devers.
Yet, here we are three weeks into the year for an early “rookie of the year” candidate and Casas is struggling to find his place.
His numbers are not good – .130 average, 2 HRs, 5 RBI.
“It’s been an adjustment,” said Casas. “All of it. I probably haven’t been myself. I’ve probably let things get to me. But I expect to be better and help our team win.”
One of the adjustments, one he dealt with like a pro in the minors, has been “the microscope.” All first round picks are under the microscope. But in places like Boston and New York, your early years as a pro you are, well, ours.
We want to know everything about you. Your favorite color. Your upbringing. And, especially, where’s your favorite spot for sending home runs.
Casas, though, come to find out, was a little different.
His pregame routines, some of it involving meditation, laying in the outfield grass, etc., apparently didn’t go over well with veterans last year and was apparently addressed when spring training opened in February.
A shot of him laying in the outfield grass in Fort Myers, only in shorts, facing the sunlight with arms raised, was not the normal baseball pregame.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora was on the offensive two months ago, trying to downplay the “rift,” or even if there was one.
“I realize that a lot of people are watching me,” he said. and everything I do.”
There have been other issues that might be rubbing teammates or fans the wrong way.
He is struggling.
Casas on-base percentage is .238, which is atrocious and unlike anything he has done in his professional career. Even when he’s had struggles, getting on base has always been a part of his game.
“He’s still putting up good at bats, but he’s not finishing them,” said Cora. “I think last year he was able to walk in those three-and-two counts. The other day he two … he struck out. One on a good pitch and another he chased. I think the at bats are getting closer to who he is.
“He’s still a little bit out in front,” said Cora. “He’s actually kind of drifting, when the ball is moving. That’s not a good combination.”
Casas will not be the first Red Sox rookie hotshot to start his career off exceedingly slow. One guy we seem to bring up a lot in these circumstances, Dustin Pedroia, a former second round pick, in 2007.
After a 5-for-11 start over the first three games, Pedroia went 5-for-48 (.104), with many people questioning if he’s not quite ready.
Of course, he ended up hitting .317 while copping American League Rookie of the Year to go with his World Series ring. and he never let the media forget about giving up on him.
“I realize it’s early,” said Casas. “I just have to keep working and getting better. I know what I can do.”
One thing he knows he can do more is smile, enjoy the ride. Enjoy the joy.
As for his meditation “antics,” those will be worshiped around here if the ball is leaving the barrel of his bat to the tune 100 mph more often than not.
“I love this game and it’s always been fun for me,” said Casas. “I have to admit, I probably haven’t been enjoying this. But I’ll figure this out. I know I will.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
