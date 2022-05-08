NORTH ANDOVER — When North Andover High baseball was reeling a bit early, wavering at 2-3, and staring at a potential “bad loss” down 7-2 in the fourth against Dracut, there just wasn’t much panic.
Tradition and resilience, the Scarlet Knights have plenty, and it starts from behind the plate out with catcher C.J. Carpentier.
“You know, he’s one of the best kids in the building,” said Knights’ coach Todd Dulin of his two-year starter and captain behind the dish. “He’s a great leader, sets the right example, a great captain.”
Carpentier, whose dad Rob pitched in the New York Mets minor league system, is just the latest in a run of superb catchers to have come through the North Andover system under Dulin.
In a program known to churn out blue-chip pitching prospects, catchers like Brandon Walsh, Taylor Livingston, Chris Bosco, Jack Morin and now Carpentier have all stepped into the spotlight for what has been the winningest baseball program in the Merrimack Valley Conference over the last decade-plus.
“Sure, there’s some pride in following those guys, being a catcher here. For me, it started with Bosco. I grew up watching him, and he was so good. Jack, I played with him as a freshman. He’s been really great, too,” said Carpentier. “And yeah, having all those pitchers, it helps a lot too.
“When I was a freshman, I got brought up to varsity a couple weeks before the Super 8 Tournament. I remember catching (future Red Sox draft pick Sebastian Keene) in a bullpen. He’s there, sitting at 90 (mph). I had never seen that. But guys like him, and Brett (Dunham), Brendan Holland and now Ryan (Griffin), they make it easy. They don’t miss.”
Carpentier and the current Knights have since righted the ship after the 2-3 start. Winners of five straight, they are right back in the hunt at the top of the MVP. and Carpentier has been a huge part of the turnaround, going 15 for 36 (.417 average) with 10 RBIs.
“He’s one of those kids, when you see him up in a big spot, he always seems to come through,” said Dulin. “Last year in the playoffs, it was just one big hit after another.”
Typical of “Captain Carp,” the catcher is quick to deflect any praise toward him and spread it around the team.
He says that this senior group — one that features seven regulars in the starting lineup — just needed a little time to work its magic and come together.
“We were a very good team, last year, but we also lost a lot,” Carpentier said.
“When things were tough, we talked after one of the practices. We just weren’t together as a team yet. We brought everyone together. Everyone wants to be here, and everyone wants to win.
“I think in the back of our heads, we knew we had so much baseball to be played. Coach Dulin’s big thing was we lost the first quarter of the season, going 2-3 to start. Let’s win the next one, which we ended up doing by winning five straight.”
Carpentier says the bond this group of Knights has is not to be downplayed. And, of course, he — well he and the batting cage in his backyard — have been right at the center of this team’s unity.
Don’t even think about finding these Knight seniors hanging around campus on game days.
“The guys like to come over to the house, and we hit a lot before games,” said Carpentier. “It’s something we’ve done forever. I mean, it goes back to when we were 10, getting ready for districts.”
Friendships have been tempered and hardened while swings have been honed in that backyard.
“We’ve been so close for so long, and I think it started with baseball,” said Carpentier. “It’s brought us together. We’d get in fights, five minutes later, everybody is fine, like nothing ever happened. Now the hardest part is we are going to be going in different directions soon. I mean our baseball careers won’t be ending, but we’ll never be able to replace this.”
Next year, Carpentier will head to The Winchendon School for a post-graduate year as he prepares to land a spot on a college roster.
But, as he said, the Knights have plenty of baseball to play.
“This team … we work very, very hard. Maybe our talent level isn’t quite as high as it’s been in previous years, but I think that’s one of the reasons we work so hard at it,” said Carpentier. “After the tough start, we really turned it around, but I don’t think we’re all the way there yet.”
