From a distance, one would assume that Methuen High will have serious questions at receiver this fall after graduating 60 catches, nearly 800 receiving yards and a dozen touchdowns in the form of Anesti Touma and Xander Silva.
The Rangers have spent the summer eviscerating those doubts. Thursday night was no different as the Rangers rolled to a 6-0 night and a title at the Northeast 7v7 New England Regionals.
A pair of incoming seniors, Kian Greeley and Aiden O’Shaughnessy, delivered bigtime performances, stamping themselves as weapons to watch this fall as the pads go on and the real football season unfolds.
“They’ve had great summers. They really have,” said coach Tom Ryan.
Each comes into the year with some varsity cachet of their own, albeit in secondary roles.
O’Shaughnessy caught 14 passes a year ago for 247 yards, a 17.6-yard-a-catch average. He’s hoping to step in the spot that the Eagle-Tribune All-Star Silva handled last fall.
“Honestly, Xander helped me a lot last year. I learned a lot from him,” said O’Shaughnessy, a 6-foot, 150-pounder with his sights set on playing college ball. “I think we have a good receiving corps back, too. I’ve been training, going to morning lifts with coach Ryan, getting on the field and then playing in the 7-on-7s. I just try to stay consistent with that.”
Greeley, a 5-foot-6, 150-pounder, was just finding his varsity stride. He caught eight balls for 90 yards in the mid-October loss to Central Catholic.
A week later, it came to an abrupt end, his left knee caught awkwardly on a kick return against Lawrence. A torn ACL left Greeley headed to surgery with plenty of doubt.
“Coming back from an injury like that, there’s always doubt. Am I ever going to be the same,” said Greeley, who finished with 12 catches for 136 yards. “I’m ahead of schedule, though. People asked me if I’d ever be back. There was never really a doubt in my mind, I was going to have a senior season.”
Greeley has been a huge surprise, and it remains all systems go.
“I didn’t even think we’d get him back this season,” said Ryan. “He was back and working by early June.”
Greeley credits his physical therapist, Christian Boucher, whom he started with at TB12 Boston as the key. He was back, cleared to compete, only six months after the surgery, and he’s prepared for a much more substantial role in the offense and accepts all that it entails.
“As far as pressure, it’s more excitement, no worries,” Greeley said. “I’m happy to be ready to go. Xander and Anesti are gone, and it’s just full of excitement for me right now.”
His return, along with the emergence of a handful of key skill players, should be huge if the Rangers are to repeat the ride to the state semis a year ago or even take it a step further.
Thursday night’s work was a great springboard as the preseason awaits. The Rangers punched their ticket with a victory in the North sectional at Exeter about two weeks ago.
“(Thursday night was) awesome. As dominant as we were in the first part of the tournament, being undefeated, it was great,” said O’Shaughnessy. “To win against the team we beat in the finals at Exeter (Central High of Rhode Island), then to face Milton, who we lost in the finals here last, and beat them was just awesome.”
“I was a good experience for the guys to just come together. Drew (Eason) is the smartest, best quarterback in the state in my opinion. He just tears teams apart in these things. We definitely take pride in this.”
The Rangers have some changes to deal with the lines, as well, but there’s optimism with good reason.
“It’s only up from last season,” said Greeley. “We had a junior heavy team last year. We’re senior heavy this year. We know what it takes to be better. We have to be better to win two more games than we did last year. Winning the state championship is the ultimate goal.”
