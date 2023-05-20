You can find them easily on the Internet.
Pat Riley comments on the Boston Celtics, some as old as 50 years ago.
Most of them, well, are not complimentary.
“Danny Ainge needs to shut the f— up and manage his own team. He was the biggest whiner going when he was a player. I know that because I coached against him.”
Riley said that in 2013, during the “regular season,” when Ainge, then the Celtics president, criticized LeBron James’ complaining about the officiating against him by saying it was “almost embarrassing.”
Ainge responded, of course.
“I stand by what I said. That’s all. I don’t care about Pat Riley. He can say whatever he wants. I don’t want to mess up his Armani suits and all that hair goop.”
Ouch!
There was the “water bottle incident” during a Lakers regular season game in Boston in the mid-1980s when Riley was coach. The water bottle was left, apparently, for Lakers players.
Riley ordered the bottle be emptied, scrubbed and refilled, saying “Who knows what the Celtics might have put in there to make us sick.”
Great theater.
Again. This goes back decades.
Riley played parts of six seasons with the Lakers, from 1971 through 1976. The Celtics had won two titles during that period in 1972 and 1976.
But the Celtics’ part that lived with the Lakers and really Riley in the early 1980s was the part that beat the Lakers six times in the NBA Finals in the 1960s.
When the Lakers finally beat the Celtics in an NBA Finals, in 1985, in the old Boston Garden, Celtics arrogance, guided by Red Auerbach, was finally, finally destroyed.
Nearly 40 years later and guess what?
Riley is Red’s clone, without the cigar smoke, of course. A master builder.
Riley took over the early 1980s L.A. Lakers and ran with them, having already won a championship. Riley, who surprisingly replaced Paul Westhead a year after winning a title, came to the Lakers’ job with a vengeance.
He truly hated the Celtics.
The Lakers not only won in 1985, but they did it again in 1987, winning another pivotal Game 4 in the Garden, to go up 3-1, and eventually KO the Celtic-Auerbach curse again.
By the time he was through, Riley’s Lakers teams won four titles.
He later took over the fledgling N.Y. Knicks in 1994 and within two years was in these same Eastern Conference Finals. A year after that, the NBA Finals.
Then, of course, he took his talents to South Beach as head coach and team president – see Red Auerbach – and in his first season took a 42-win team to 61 wins and made the Miami Heat not only relevant, but eventual champions after acquiring Shaquille O’Neal and two more times after signing LeBron James.
The Shaq-LeBron acquisitions were out of the Auerbach book, thinking outside the box.
Out of the Bill Belichick book, Riley elevated Erik Spoelstra from gofer to a position of power – head coach – and his winning ways have continued with five trips to the NBA Finals and two more championships.
But Riley’s work of his career might be with this 2022-23 Heat team.
He found his alpa male, acquiring/stealing Jimmy Butler, in a four-team trade in which he “only” gave up current role players Josh Richardson, Hassan Whiteside and a first round pick.
The year before snaring Butler, he drafted Bam Adebayo with the 14th overall pick. He’s turned into a Top 30 player.
Then there were those undrafted dudes, two of which start (Gabe Vincent and Matt Strus) and three coming off the bench (Caleb Martin, Duncan Robinson and Haywood Highsmith).
Martin, Strus and Vincent each had 15 points apiece in the Game 1 opener.
These moves are not good or great. They are championship-like.
Sound familiar?
Former Boston Celtics star and Hall of Famer Dave Cowens says there is a correlation between Auerbach and Riley.
“You see the level of consistency the Heat have had over the years and you have say there is a culture there, a culture set by the person on the top, Pat Riley,” said Cowens. “It’s a different NBA than the one I played in, the one Red was in as a coach and president. But the thing you hear that is the same is their reference to team.
“It’s all about the team and winning. Honestly, it’s probably tougher to do today because of free agency and player movement. Back when we played it might be one guy or two guys who are new, at most.”
Exeter N.H. native Duncan Robinson grew up a Celtics fan but now is right dab in the middle of the Heat “culture.” He’s one of those undrafted free agents found and molded into this winning system.
What is the definition of Miami Heat culture?
“It’s maximizing every opportunity whether that be as a group or individual,” said Robinson, who is averaging eight points per game since the playoffs started.
“[Pat Riley] is our team president and the culture permeates from him,” said Robinson. “He certainly sets a tone and expectation for you and what he wants the organization to look like. The thing I probably respect the most here is the competitive spirit. It’s just about winning.”
Sounds familiar, doesn’t it Baby Boomer Celtics fans?
Ironically, Riley has sort of morphed into the guy he probably despised the most early in his career as both a player and coach, Red Auerbach.
But with Auerbach gone, the edge, at least when it comes to the Celtics, goes to Riley.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
