Is Celtics Pride, with a capital “P,” real?
Great question.
Of course it is, right?
You don't compete for championships, and win them, as much as this franchise has done over the last six-plus decades and not believe in that tangible feeling.
The rest of the world has spoken, rather loudly, that Sunday night was one of the most embarrassing 150 minutes of basketball in Celtics history.
It wasn’t the fact that they lost. It’s that they never fought. They never fought back.
This thing called “Celtics Pride” is mocked by some. Hell, even Kyrie Irving, for one, never was impressed by Red Auerbach, Bill Russell, Larry Bird or the banners.
But it is real.
Just ask the president of the Miami Heat, a former L.A. Lakers player and, yes, legendary coach, Pat Riley. He has spent his entire career plotting against your Boston Celtics.
There will be a time to figure out if the two J’s, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, can find a middle ground and work together for the next 10 years or possibly call it quits.
The Marcus Smart dilemma is another issue that needs to be addressed. The basketball world sees him as a Swiss Army Knife, sixth-man sort of dude, but he looks in the mirror and sees a superstar.
The coach, Joe Mazzulla. Is he the one? Is he the next Erik Spoelstra or is he some guy on some bench in Minneapolis or Memphis.
Those are all issues that need to be addressed. Not tonight.
There is only one issue tonight. One. Beating the Miami Heat.
The great thing about sports, for all of us, is that it is oftentimes an escape, where everyone sets their issues aside for a few hours.
But I digress. Back to the issue at hand: Celtics Pride.
I had a great interview with Mike Cameron, long-time former outfielder, mostly with the Seattle Mariners who played parts of two seasons in Boston.
“This is the greatest city to be an athlete,” said Cameron. “The people care, maybe too much. But they care. There are days as an athlete that you don’t feel great. But then you walk into a place like Fenway Park or the Boston Garden. And there is energy. I would recommend every athlete play a year in Boston to feel what I felt.”
Celtics Pride isn’t just about winning. It’s about trying to win. It’s about caring to win.
It might be too much to ask the Celtics to overcome a 3-0 deficit to the Heat, at this point.
But it isn’t too much to ask the two stars and the rest of the team to leave it all out on the floor.
The most disappointing aspect about the Game 3 debacle wasn’t the fact they “quit,” which is a term we throw around way too easily when it comes to bad losses.
It was the fact they didn’t fight.
It appeared they were OK with being embarrassed. When Jimmy Butler mocked Al Horford’s timeout call in Game 2, getting on one knee and directing it at Horford in the third quarter on Sunday night, nobody from the Celtics did a thing.
Horford said something. The rest just accepted it.
Tatum and Brown have a lot at stake here in Boston. They are both scheduled to get a Brinks Truck worth of cash for their next, max contracts.
You would think the both of them would get together and make some sort oath about tonight’s game.
As in “Let’s do this! Us!”
Ironically, during Tatum’s 51-point effort in Game 7 on May 14 against the Sixers he at one point screamed “This is my city!”
Honestly, that seems like a year ago.
The funny thing is, Pat Riley understands what’s at stake tonight. He doesn’t want the Celtics, “the most talented team in the NBA,” to get their mojo.
He wants to put a stake in them. Tonight.
Stake or no stake, win or lose, this is the most important game of the 2022-23 season.
We will see if Celtics Pride means anything to this group, particularly a few guys at the top.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.