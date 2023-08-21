The Boston Celtics announced their schedule for the upcoming 2023-24 regular season. Boston will open the 2023-24 season on the road for the third time in eight years when they play against the New York Knicks on Wednesday, October 25 at Madison Square Garden.
The Celtics home opener will serve as an early rematch of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals when they host the Miami Heat on Friday, October 27 at TD Garden for a prime time game on ESPN.
Boston will compete in four Group Play games for the inaugural In-Season Tournament when they host the Nets on Friday, November 10 and the Bulls on Tuesday, November 28 at TD Garden. The Celtics will also play the Raptors in Toronto on Friday, November 17 and the Magic in Orlando on Friday, November 24.
The Celtics will set out on a seven-day West Coast road trip, facing four California teams, starting with the Golden State Warriors on December19 and capped by a marquee Christmas Day matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. For the eighth consecutive season, the Celtics will play on Christmas, serving as one of five featured matchups chosen by the NBA that day. The holiday game marks the third time the Celtics have played at the Lakers on Christmas Day and will be the first time since 2008.
The C’s will have a home-heavy schedule leading up to the NBA All-Star Break as they host a seven-game home stand (Jan. 27 – Feb. 9) featuring matchups against the Los Angeles Clippers on January 27, the Los Angeles Lakers on February 1, and 2023 First Round playoff opponent, the Atlanta Hawks, on February 7.
The Celtics will host a rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals on March 3 against the Golden State Warriors on ABC. Boston will close out the season with a three-game home stand, featuring a back-to-back set against the Knicks and Hornets before closing with a matinee game against the Washington Wizards on April 14.
