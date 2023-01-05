Noah Vonleh's contract was traded by the Boston Celtics on Thursday to the San Antonio Spurs for what amounts to a heavily-protected (top-55) second-round pick.
Noah Vonleh, the player, now finds himself back in NBA limbo, again seeking a job, albeit with a guaranteed salary of over $2.4 million to be paid through the season.
In essence, the Celtics traded Vonleh to San Antonio to free up a roster spot. San Antonio now gets to use Vonleh’s salary to help reach the league’s payroll floor. And Boston will send the cash to cover the Spurs’ paying the bill for his salary.
Vonleh, who had played in 23 games for the Celtics this season and averaged 1.1 points and 2.1 rebounds a game, basically became the victim of crafty accounting by the teams as they manipulate around the salary guidelines set by the NBA.
The Haverhill native signed with the Celtics in the offseason as insurance while big man Rob Williams recuperated from his offseason knee surgery.
While seeing the majority of his time early on, Vonleh appeared to be bumped back in the rotation behind reserve Luke Kornet. Williams’ recent return to the Celtics lineup left Vonleh vulnerable.
Expect Vonleh, now 27, to assess his options as he attempts to find a new hoop home. He will be able to make his own deal and find a landing spot that better suits his abilities.
The ninth pick overall in the 2014 draft out of Indiana University, Vonleh has now played for eight different NBA teams, along with playing the 2021-22 season in China.
For the Celtics, the move offers them roster flexibility to sign a potential 10-day free agent if needed, to make a trade or even be available to add a player that may have wiggled free into the market following a buyout.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.