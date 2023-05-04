BOSTON — Regardless of what happened in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Wednesday night at TD Garden, the Boston Celtics have already squandered home court advantage.
That’s because their defense hasn’t been anywhere close to par throughout these playoffs, and Monday’s Game 1 loss was quite possibly the worst effort yet.
Stats don’t always tell the entire story, but some staggering numbers surrounding Boston’s recent inability to get stops is difficult to ignore.
Get this: of the 16 teams to make the playoffs this season, the Celtics had the 12th worst defensive efficiency rating (117.2) heading into Wednesday’s tilt. The other four teams below them — Minnesota, Milwaukee, Atlanta and the LA Clippers — have all been eliminated already.
“We have to be better on defense,” Jaylen Brown said bluntly. “It’s a long series; we have to find ways to get stops and find ways to win games.”
On the flip side, Boston owns the best offensive team rating, by far, at a ridiculous 121.2 clip. The second best team on that playoff list? Their current opponent, Philadelphia, at 118.9.
It’s no secret that defense wins championships. Even a flame-throwing, guard heavy squad like Golden State prides themselves on that end of the floor. Right now, the Celtics are simply trying to outscore their opponent, a dangerous recipe that has led to some of these head-scratching home setbacks.
This isn’t a situation where the Celtics are simply incapable of keeping up with good teams. Over 82 regular season games, Boston had the league’s top ranked defense with a rating of 111.5. Last year, they thrived defensively, too, taking the regular and postseason crown for top defensive efficiency.
Defense is all about heart, intensity and effort; fighting through screens, committing to switches, fronting post players, closing out on shooters ... fundamental aspects of the game that need to be at the forefront of every team’s game plan.
From a personnel standpoint, Boston boasts one of the most complete defensive oriented rosters in the league. It’s unimaginable that a group with last year’s Defensive Player of the Year in Marcus Smart, feisty guards Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon, paint patrolling anchor Robert Williams III and an aging, yet still very effective Al Horford could have so many breakdowns.
That’s not even counting superstars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, a pair of uber-athletic swingmen who are certainly well equipped to defend at a high level, too.
“Coming out and getting stops, making it hard for them,” Brogdon said prior to Wednesday’s game. “We’re capable of doing that, capable of keeping teams under 100 points. That’s what we should strive for.”
So who’s to blame for these continually inexplicable defensive lapses?
Some of it has to fall on Joe Mazzulla. For all intents and purposes, the 34-year-old rookie head coach was thrown into the fire before the season began following the abrupt departure of Ime Udoka — who by the way is arguably one of the top defensive minded coaches in the league today.
Udoka didn’t settle for lackluster efforts or stretches of substandard D. He wasn’t afraid to aggressively call out his players during games — whether it was Tatum or an end of the bench guy like Payton Pritchard. We just don’t see that same approach from Mazzulla.
It’s not to say that Mazzulla is in over his head. He’s had this team playing some really great basketball at times this season and is certainly an extremely knowledgeable and dedicated leader. But the “at times” part is the key.
With that said, this growing trend of poor defensive efforts falls more on the players than anything else. They know what they need to do to be effective. Tatum and Brown have been playing together for six seasons now, so using the “they’re still young and still learning” card is no longer acceptable.
There’s still plenty of time to turn this thing around, and the series will certainly look much different now that MVP Joel Embiid is back on the floor. Maybe Boston needs Philly to be at full strength in order to reach their full potential on the court.
But as it stands, it feels more like this group is missing something.
Talent doesn’t always win out, and Boston needs to focus on regaining that killer instinct and steadfastness that made them the favorites to come out of the East in the first place.
Nick Giannino covers the Boston Celtics for The Salem News and CNHI Sports Boston. Contact him at NGiannino@Salemnews.com and follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.
