Here are five quick takes from the Celtics home opener win over the defending champion Toronto Raptors:
Grant answers ‘call’
Grant Williams was on the floor when the Celtics started their fourth quarter run. The rookie “forward” though did his best work in unexpected place … at center. Celtics coach Brad Stevens texted Williams on Thursday and said he better know all the plays at the ‘five’ spot (center). “I played center my whole life. I played in a little in high school. I even played at Tennessee.” He was matched up with both Pascal Siakam and Marc Gasol, playing over seven minutes in the fourth quarter.
Remember the Raptors
Remember the name Pascal Siakam. And remember the Toronto Raptors, you know, the defending NBA champs. True, they lost their top piece, Kawhi Leonard, but there are seven quality players on that team, including a rising star in Siakam. He finished with 33 points and eight rebounds, down from his 35-point, 18-rebound night against the Pelicans. “Outside (of basketball) people might be doubting them. But I can tell you not the coaches (in the NBA). Trust me, we know how good they are.” Before the game Stevens said the Raptors have been exceptional as long as he’s been in the league.
Stevens throws red flag
Well, technically it wasn’t a red beanie/flag, but Celtics coach Brad Stevens challenged a foul call at the end of the half when it appeared that Grant Williams fouled Marc Gasol on a 3-point attempt with 0:00.3 on the clock. If Gasol made all three free throws, the Raptors would have led, 52-50. But the call was overturned as it showed that Gasol upfaked and went sideways into Williams, forcing contact. Stevens said that is one play (shooting initiating contact by going sideways) he planned to challenge. When asked how he felt about winning his first-ever challenge he said, “Exhilarating.” Of course, he drew laughter in the interview room.
Similar role for Kemba
Where have we seen this before, a little guy taking control of Celtics games when it matters most? Well, in Stevens’ tenure, a lot. First it was Isaiah Thomas, then it was Kyrie Irving, and now it’s Kemba. What impressed Stevens even more though was Kemba’s ability to draw four offensive fouls in the game, including two in the fourth quarter. “In the (USA national) game against Turkey he drew two offensive charges late in the game. He’s been doing that a long time.”
Turnover battle
The NFL isn’t the only place where winning the turnover battle helps greatly in the win-loss department. The Celtics only turned the ball over nine times last night compared to 23 for the Raptors. Hayward had three, all on passes, while the rest of the starters combined for only three.
