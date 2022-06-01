NBA scout Jeff Nelson likens the Boston Celtics-Golden State Warriors NBA Finals series to two particular groups of guys who might be facing off at the local outdoor basketball court.
One team consists of the “kids,” in their 20s, supremely athletic, quick and testosterone-laden.
The other team consists of guys in their 30s, former college players, many wearing knee sleeves with Icy-Hot patches for back pain.
“You have one team, younger, with some high-end talent, on a bit of a roll, sort of new kids on the block,” said Nelson, a scout for the Los Angeles Lakers.
“And then you have the veterans, experienced, who can’t move like they used to, but guys who have won before.”
Nelson has seen both teams, the Celtics a lot more this season as the Lakers’ northeast scout, but he’s also seen enough of the Warriors, who are running the same system they’ve run for more than a half-dozen years.
Nelson likes the Celtics in this series.
In six games.
Nelson has correctly picked the Celtics to beat the Nets while saying they would also beat the Bucks and Heat in 7 games.
“Right now, the Celtics are the best team in the league,” said Nelson. “Over their last 35 games in the regular season they were 28-7. Add in the 16 games in the playoffs, they are 40-13. That’s impressive.
“Then the fact they took down (Kevin) Durant and Kyrie (Irving), two of the top 10 players in the NBA, in four straight,” said Nelson. “Then they beat arguably the best player in the NBA, Giannis Antetokounmpo, in seven games. Then they take down the Number 1 seed in the East, Miami, that’s unheard of. That means something.”
As for the “six games,” Nelson believes the Celtics need to take care of business, in Boston, for Game 6. A Game 7 on the west coast, he believes, would be too much to ask.
Nelson believes the key to the series is as the top, with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown playing better than Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.
“Obviously, there are other players that will play important roles, like Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins for the Warriors and Marcus Smart and Robert Williams for the Celtics, but Tatum and Brown are a tough matchup for the Warriors,” said Nelson.
Nelson believes Wiggins will probably be tasked with guarding Brown, while Green will probably be on Tatum a lot. But Tatum will be working heavily on pick and rolls, getting smaller, average defenders on him.
“This could be a big series for Brown,” said Nelson. “He’s a problem for them, just like Tatum is. Obviously, Curry is one of the greatest players in the world, but Smart can bother him a bit. and because of injuries Thompson isn’t the same player, athletically, he was three years ago.”
Where the Warriors could cause a problem is with their depth, possibly going 10 deep with three key players returning after injuries, including Andre Iguodala, Otto Porter and Gary Payton II.
“The Celtics basically used only seven guys near the end of the Miami series and they were tired,” said Nelson. “The three Warriors returning all have experience and play a role.”
The Wild Card of this series, says Nelson, is injuries.
If Robert Williams and Marcus Smart miss more than a game or two, all bets are off.
“Injuries have become a part of the game in the NBA playoffs,” said Nelson. “Durant tore his Achilles. Thompson tore his knee. Those things seem to happen. Both teams need to stay healthy, especially with their top guys.”
Nelson said the Celtics’ defense, which has been elite the last four months, will see a different offense than they’ve seen since the playoffs started.
“Milwaukee and Miami both wanted to play in the half-court, at a slower pace,” said Nelson. “The Warriors are always moving, in a motion offense. Guys are passing and cutting, trying to create space. It’s a different challenge, but I believe, because they have so many defenders, that can defend every position on the court, the Celtics shouldn’t have a problem with switching and defending.”
Nelson wouldn’t be surprised if Golden State out-thinks and outplays the Celtics, because of their time-honored system, led by Curry, but the Celtics have shown a mental grit that gives them a slight edge.
“The Celtics have found a way to win these series and do it again,” said Nelson. “They may have a game or two where they seem selfish or immature when it comes to decision-making, but they have the talent to overcome that. I just think they are the better team right now. and I’ll take a team that is 40-13 over its last 53 games every time.”
