Well, it’s official.
Kevin Durant — once again — will not be joining the Boston Celtics.
In what seemed, at times, like the least likely outcome of the 2022 Durant Summer Sweepstakes, the future basketball Hall of Famer has rescinded his request to be traded, and will remain with the Brooklyn Nets at least to start the 2022-23 season, the team announced on Tuesday.
Nets general manager Sean Marks said in a statement, “(head coach) Steve Nash and I, together with (team owners) Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai, met with Kevin Durant and (his agent) Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles (Monday). We have agreed to move forward with our partnership.”
That means the Celtics are once again left with the bouquet in their hands, failing to woo the player they have pursued for 15 years.
It was widely reported in late July that the Celtics made the aggressive offer of Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart to the Nets for Durant.
It would be tough to imagine Brooklyn could have possibly receive a better return than a 25-year-old All-Star and the defending Defensive Player of the Year for Durant, who turns 34-years-old in September.
There were also reports that Brooklyn wanted Brown and superstar Jayson Tatum for Durant. That, of course, is utter lunacy. Tatum, a first-team All-NBA pick last season, is basically untouchable. But any less seemed like a logical move for the Celtics to bring in one of the most dangerous scorers in NBA history.
There were even photos of Tatum and Durant working out together recently, leading some to believe a deal was being struck between the two stars — the way so many high-profile NBA moves are made in the LeBron James era.
But despite rumored moves to Boston, Phoenix and Miami, Durant is staying in Brooklyn. How happy he is with the team he told to trade him after the Celtics blasted the Nets in the first round of the playoffs and perpetually-disgruntled guard Kyrie Irving didn’t opt out of his deal and decided to stay in Brooklyn is yet to be seen.
What is known, however, is that Durant will once again not be calling 100 Legends Way in Boston home, as the Celtics again struck out with the player they have longed for.
Remember, way back in 2007, then-Celtics president Danny Ainge had his heart set on drafting Durant, before the Draft Lottery disaster left the Celtics with the fifth pick and Durant went No. 2 to the Seattle Supersonics/soon-to-be Oklahoma City Thunder.
And remember in 2016, when Ainge recruited Tom Brady and David Ortiz in an attempt to court Durant, only to have him pick Golden State and win two NBA titles.
While Durant may not be the franchise cornerstone he was during those attempts, he still would have brought plenty of value to Boston, even at the expense of Brown.
Durant would have brought championship experience to a Celtics team that was sorely lacking it during the 2022 NBA Finals. Sure, he may have been a sidekick to Stephen Curry in his two title seasons in Golden State, but Durant knows how to close out titles because he’s done it. History has shown us knowing how to win titles can be invaluable.
While he’s on the wrong side of 30, Durant also remains an elite scorer — finishing eighth in the NBA at 26.3 points per game last season. That’s better than Tatum (ninth, 25.6 ppg) and Brown (14th, 23.1 ppg).
Having Durant and Tatum on the floor together also would have made life miserable for opposing coaches and defenses. Which superstar does your top defender guard? Who is the unlucky No. 2 defender that has to attempt to slow the other? Brown doesn’t create that kind of mismatch.
But now, none of that matters. Durant is, apparently, staying in Brooklyn, and the Celtics will enter 2022-23 with mostly the same roster they finished last season with.
And that’s not so bad. Boston did, of course, advance to the 2022 NBA Finals and finish just short of a title. Tatum’s wrist and dynamic center Robert Williams’ knee should be healed and the addition of Danilo Gallinari should allow Al Horford more rest.
But it sure would have been fun to finally see Durant in Celtics Green and White, and see how that offense could have looked.
