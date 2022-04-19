The Celtics-Nets series is over.
One game in. That’s right … over!
The beginning of the end was somewhere in the second quarter when the great Kyrie Irving – — and I’m not kidding, he is one of the greatest basketball magicians these eyes have ever seen — started flipping off Celtics fans.
Then Kyrie did his thing, which is score the basketball, and helped claw the Nets back into Game 1, hitting a back-breaking 3-pointer to give the Nets the 3-point lead, 114-111, with 45 seconds remaining.
That trey was a lot like the back-breaker he tossed up against the Golden State Warriors in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals, basically closing out the series and helping bring a championship to Cleveland.
Unlike the 73-9 Warriors, the Celtics, though, rebounded from Kyrie’s “back-breaker” and won in the final seconds, when Kyrie lost Jayson Tatum, who was cutting through his area near the basket, for a clock-expiring layup for the 115-114 win.
It could be argued the despite the back-and-forth between Kyrie and the Celtics fans, that Kyrie won, because of his elite production on Easter — 39 points, including 6-for-10 from the 3-point line, in 42 minutes.
But Kyrie lost the game to the Celtics, which still has several players he left at the altar soon after the series loss to the Milwaukee Bucks three years ago.
This game was important because, as we know, the first game of a series is usually a key indicator of things to come. The Celtics never quit, not even after blowing a 15-point lead midway through the third quarter nor after Kyrie’s late, debilitating 3-pointer.
While Kyrie thinks the Celtics fans are his biggest critics, what do you think Celtic players like Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Al Horford think?
They have never been happier. None of them.
True, there have been some tough times the last two years in particular, figuring out who does what and when, but this core group is trending toward championship contention.
Kyrie, come to find out, was as high maintenance as high maintenance could be and, well, the ultimate non-leader.
He had zero interest in Celtics Pride, the retired jerseys, Bob Cousy comparisons and those banners.
It just wasn’t his thing. The fact his dad played at Boston University started out as a cute connection, but it was meaningless.
Which is OK. Boston, New England and the Celtics aren’t for everyone.
Look at what Kyrie left in Boston? If he stayed and led — which he is probably incapable of — could the Celtics have won two or three more titles with a Big 3 of Kyrie, Tatum and Brown?
What do you think Kyrie thinks when he sees Tatum, finally, right before ours (and his!) eyes, becoming the alpha male, top-5 player?
Watching and listening to Kyrie turn himself into a pretzel almost every time he speaks about the Celtics is uncomfortable.
He’s called this region everything in the book, including racist, which is laughable.
Rather than enjoy the tit-for-tat with fans, which is fun to watch, Kyrie has to go low with middle fingers and cuss words while at the mic.
I don’t about the fans, but I know this: The new Boston Celtics are in his head.
And I have the Celtics in that matchup.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
