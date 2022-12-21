BOSTON — What’s going on with the Boston Celtics?
Since setting the basketball world on fire with a sizzling 21-5 start to the season, head coach Joe Mazzulla’s group dropped four of their next five games heading into Wednesday evening’s home tilt with Indiana. It got worse in the opening half against the Pacers, as Boston fell behind 71-43 at the break.
The Celtics only win during the recent stretch came in overtime against a struggling Lakers team, a game in which they blew a significant lead only to roar back in the final minutes of regulation before pulling away in the extra frame.
Most recently, the Green dropped two straight to the lowly Orlando Magic, at TD Garden no less, last weekend. Jayson Tatum didn’t play in the back end of that mini series, supposedly to celebrate his son Deuce’s fifth birthday.
Despite Boston’s recent struggles, there’s certainly no need to panic. Every great team is due to slump at some point, and every metric surrounding the Eastern Conference’s second best team (they trailed Milwaukee by a half game heading into Wednesday’s game) suggests things will come back around in a big way sooner rather than later.
The fact of the matter is, Boston’s ridiculous offensive numbers through the first quarter-plus of the season were simply unsustainable. There had to be regression at some point, even if it was minimal. The lackluster play over the past couple of weeks is evidence of that.
Put it this way, even after scoring fewer than 100 points in two of their last five games, and fewer than 110 in all but one of those games (the win over the Lakers being the outlier), the Celtics still boast the highest offensive rating in the league at 116.8. Prior to the current funk, Boston was on pace to shatter the highest offensive team rating for an entire season that was set by the Brooklyn Nets (118.3) during the 2020-21 campaign.
The incredible display of shooting was bound to come back down to earth at some point. Just ask Jaylen Brown.
“That’s just how the journey goes sometimes, you know what I mean,” Brown said in an interview following Sunday’s loss to the Magic. “If you thought we were going to shoot lights out for the whole season ... (expletive), I wish. It never goes like that. But that’s part of why you love basketball, why I love basketball.”
The Celtics have a phenomenal team. Even with their poor play of late, it’s not far fetched to say that everyone around the association — players, coaches, media — consider them a team to beat, if not the team to beat.
In fact, Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant was pretty blunt about that in an interview with ESPN’s Malika Andrews on Wednesday.
“Who do you look at around the league as you’re studying and say, ‘We’re gonna have to run through them?’” asked Andrews.
“Celtics”, Morant replied.
That seems pretty significant, especially after he doubled down and said that he was “fine in the West” and didn’t fear anyone.
Regardless of what people think, Boston still has to go out and prove that they truly are a premier championship contender. They need to prove that they are capable of getting over the hump in 2022-23, and not just come out of the East, but get it done in the Finals as well.
If that’s going to become a reality as we dive further and further into the grueling, 82-game regular season, it’s going to be more about what the Celtics can do defensively rather than offensively.
Tatum and Brown are always going to be able to get buckets. The former was the Eastern Conference Player of the Month for a reason (he was honored for that prior to Wednesday’s game) and remains an MVP front runner. Brown has been uber-consistent as well, and there’s arguably not a better No. 2 option in the league at this point.
Newcomer Malcolm Brogdon has been a welcome addition as well, providing a boost in scoring and playmaking from the point guard position.
When Boston is at their best, they’re moving the ball with a purpose and rarely settling for contested jumpers or late-in-the-shot-clock looks. From Tatum all the way down to bench rotational pieces like Sam Hauser and Luke Kornet, everyone knows their role and plays it well consistently.
On the other end of the floor, however, is where Boston can, at times, appear suspect. The return of defensive anchor and timely shot blocker Robert Williams III should make a world of difference, but it’s clearly going to take some time for him to gain his wind back.
As it stands, Boston’s defensive rating of 110.6 is the eighth best mark in the NBA. That’s good, but it’s certainly not their ceiling.
Their top ranked offense still gives the Celtics the second best net rating (6.2) of all 30 teams, trailing only the Cleveland Cavaliers. Imagine how unstoppable this team would be if they could get back to playing the lockdown defense that brought them to the Finals last season?
Stay tuned ...
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.