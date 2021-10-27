BOSTON -- We're still in the very early stages of the 2021-22 NBA campaign.
For the Boston Celtics, that means figuring out the right lineup. And with plenty of talent, first-year head coach Ime Udoka certainly has his work cut out.
The Celtics have used four different starting lineups in their first five games. Now obviously, much of that has to do with injuries and guys missing time for various reasons, but it's still unclear what the opening unit will look like on a regular basis moving forward.
The most practical first five is likely the one Udoka deployed in Wednesday's 116-107 home loss to the Washington Wizards: Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Al Horford and Robert Williams. That gives Boston a talented interior defender, rebounder and lob threat in Williams, and an experienced vet in Horford to man the front court and stretch the floor around the three no-brainer mainstays of Tatum, Brown and Smart.
But what about the bench?
First and foremost is newcomer Dennis Schroder. The spry guard has been solid in averaging nearly 15 points, five rebounds and six assists. He's likely the best fit in the sixth man role.
Schroder is quick, nimble and knows how to weave his way into the paint for easy buckets. He'll provide instant offense for the second unit and will likely be on the court to finish games, regardless whether or not he starts.
Boston isn't paying Josh Richardson nearly $24 millionover the next two years to have watch from the sidelines. The 28-year-old is a proven defender and career 36% 3-point shooter. At 6-5 he has good length for his position, which allows Boston to use him in multiple spots defensively. But he went scoreless in 15 minutes against the Wizards.
At 6-foot-6, 236 pounds, the burly Grant Williams has been a versatile defender in each of his previous two seasons in Boston. The Celtics hop his offense is improving. He's knocked down 10 of his 17 attempts from 3-point distance so far and seven of his nine shots from inside the arc.
Second-year guard Payton Pritchard was a diamond in the rough for Boston a season ago under now-general manager Brad Stevens, but he's been shaky at best to open 2021-22. Perhaps he's having a tough time adjusting to playing with a mask on after taking a hand to the face in the preseason. I still firmly believe Pritchard's high IQ, ability to run the offense and hit threes is enough to land him a spot in the rotation -- only time will tell.
Then there's Romeo Langford, a 2019 first-round pick with tremendous upside. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard has yet to scratch the surface of his full potential, but looked good in two games before sitting out the last three with a calf injury. He's been plagued with various injuries to start his career, so staying healthy will be of the utmost importance.
Another potential candidate to fill minutes is Aaron Nesmith. The second-year wing isn't off to a great start, having gone scoreless in each of the team's first three games before a DNP-coach's decision against both Charlotte and Washington. But he turned in some strong performances last season and is still probably one of the team's best shooters.
Perhaps the biggest question mark is Jabari Parker. The former second overall pick (2014) played a small role down the stretch for Boston last season and was picked back up before being waived, then signed again before the 2021-22 campaign commenced. There's no denying Parker's ability to get buckets, but it appears he's on the fast track to proving himself once again.
Likely to be odd men out are fringe roster guys Juancho Hernangomez and Bruno Fernando, who likely won't see the light of day in non-blowout affairs. Returnee and fan favorite Enes Kanter will also be hard pressed to find minutes, although it's not far fetched to believe Udoka will throw him in there in the right situation or when he simply needs a rebound.
Tatum and Brown will undoubtedly carry the load for Boston, and rightfully so. But every good team needs a strong surrounding core, and the Celtics will need some time to figure out their best mix.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.