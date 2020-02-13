The following is a statement from the Boston Celtics
The Boston Celtics announced Thursday night that Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Nominee and 2007-08 NBA Champion Kevin Garnett’s number 5 will be retired, joining other Celtics legends to receive the team’s ultimate honor. Garnett’s number will be elevated to the TD Garden rafters during the 2020-21 season.
“I’m honored and thankful to have my number retired with the Celtics,” said Garnett. “I will always have immense respect and appreciation for ownership, Danny Ainge, Doc Rivers, my past teammates and Celtic Nation!”
“From the moment he arrived in the summer of 2007, Kevin changed everything for us,” said Wyc Grousbeck, Celtics Co-Owner. “His complete commitment to winning was a decisive factor in our 2008 championship. He will always be one of my very favorite Celtics.”
“KG arrived in Boston as a quintessential Celtic who embraced the ‘team first’ ethic and brought a competitive fire,” said Steve Pagliuca, Celtics Co-Owner. “We will be forever grateful for his extraordinary contribution to bringing the 17th championship banner to Boston, and we will always remember him as a leader on and off the court. He was the true embodiment of Celtics pride.”
“Kevin gave everything he had to the Celtics in every practice, in every game, and his unique blend of energy, intelligence, and talent brought out the best in his teammates and coaches,” said Danny Ainge, Celtics President of Basketball Operations.
Garnett, a 6’11” forward/center, and one of the most dominant two-way players in NBA history, arrived to the Celtics in a trade preceding the 2007-08 season. In his first season with the team, he helped lead Boston to its NBA-best 17th World Championship while earning All-NBA First Team and NBA Defensive Player of the Year honors. Garnett was an All-Star during five of the six seasons that he played for the Celtics, and was named to four NBA All-Defensive Teams during that time. He appeared in 396 games with the Celtics and averaged 15.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks in 30.9 minutes per game.
Garnett joins his teammate Paul Pierce, whose number was retired in 2017-18, in the Garden rafters. He is the 24th member of the Celtics organization to receive the honor.
