BOSTON – The media portion of the Boston Celtics’ practice earlier this week at the Red Auerbach Center in Brighton was more like a shoot-around, guys doing their thing, casually, at some hoop.
Then there was Celtics forward Mike Muscala.
He was still working, full bore. Sweating. Running. And, of course, shooting threes.
The 6-foot-11 Muscala was acquired by the Celtics just over two months ago from the Oklahoma Thunder in exchange for journeyman Justin Jackson, who was immediately waived, and a pair of second round draft picks.
He was not brought in to save the Celtics season or replace anybody. They were fine without him. But he was a bench player, maybe even the 11th or 12th player on this roster, behind Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser.
“My role is to just be ready,” said Muscala, who grew up near Minneapolis and attended Bucknell. “I have to be in shape. You never know when your name is going to be called.”
Muscala’s game resides near the 3-point arc, which was a must with Brad Stevens and even more of a must with Joe Mazzulla Celtics.
That particular distance is a big change from his college and early pro career when he played like most near seven-footers, somewhere around the paint.
“I shot a lot of long twos and pull-up twos in college,” said Muscala, whose 3-point shot attempts went up exponentially from .7 per game in his third year, 1.6 per game in his fourth year and 3.2 per game in his fifth year in Atlanta.
“I really felt like a great mid-range shooter. But then when you really do look at the numbers, you see taking a jump shot is OK, but moving a few feet back changes things,” said Muscala. “It opens the middle up, allowing more space to drive.”
That Muscala quote might as well have been said by Stevens or Mazzulla. It’s why Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are two of the game’s elite drivers of the basketball to the hoop.
They have more room than most with almost every player on the roster being noted as a knockdown shooter.
While Muscala is one of the eldest Celtics at 31, younger than only Al Horford (36) and Blake Griffin (34), he’s acting more like one of the youngsters.
The “Boston Celtics tradition” is unlike anything he has ever experienced since being drafted in the second round in 2013.
“This is an incredible place to play. It’s special, unlike any I’ve played,” said Muscala. “The depth on this team is pretty incredible. But the experience they’ve had together, the camaraderie is impressive. For a team that isn’t that old, they have a lot of experience together.”
The other mind-blowing part is that he joined a team that is favorited to win the NBA championship.
“Pretty cool,” said Muscala. “There are so many very good players here. Honesty, it’s everybody.”
Since arriving here Muscala has gotten some decent minutes, primarily when a combination of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Al Horford were sitting out games.
In fact, the last regular game of the season, Muscala scored 27 points, three behind high-scorer Payton Pritchard (30) in a win over Atlanta, which rested its starters, too.
“That was fun,” said Muscala.
At one point, early on soon after the trade, it was thought Muscala might be that instant-offense-3-point-shooter off the bench. But it appears the team going forward, is set.
Muscala has only played 10 minutes over three games thus far in the playoffs, all “garbage time” minutes.
The odds are the only minutes he’ll play going forward will be “garbage minutes.”
There is a secret weapon and, in Muscala’s case, a very secret, unexpected weapon.
Unless, of course, for some reason, coach Joe Mazzulla is looking for a few quick open jump shots off the bench. Only, of course, if Hauser’s name was called first and it didn’t pan out. Otherwise, he will have a great seat watching a possible championship run.
“I’ve played in one conference final. That was my second year (2015). We got swept by the Cavs and LeBron [James],” said Muscala, who was 10th man, minutes-wise on that squad. “I’m excited for this series. If my name gets called I’ll be ready. Whatever Joe needs.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
