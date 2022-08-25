DURHAM, N.H. — One is a 282-pound mass of a man who is heading into his third season dishing out punishment for the University of New Hampshire.
The other is a 220-pound kicker, who is preparing for his first college football game action.
Both are former Central Catholic stars, and both are taking center stage for the UNH football team.
Osho Omoyeni (CCHS 2018) is a redshirt junior heading into his second season as a starting offensive lineman — third as a key contributor — and first as starting center for the Wildcats.
While Nick Mazzie (CCHS 2021) is a redshirt freshman kicker who is poised to take the starting job kick field goals after a stellar offseason.
Both have drawn rave reviews from first-year UNH head coach Ricky Santos.
“Osho is great,” said Santos. “Osh played guard last year, and we moved him inside. He’s always held his own physically, and this season he’s stepping up to be the person that can make every call. He stayed here and worked all summer with coach (offensive line coach Brian) Scott and really wanted to step his game up, and that makes him invaluable.
“And Nick has taken all the kicks with the ones (starters). We’ve really empowered him to take the position. Last year was really kicker by committee, and Nick has been tremendous this summer. We’re really excited with his progression.”
OSHO ANCHORING LINE
In the UNH offense, every play starts with the ball in Omoyeni’s hands as starting center.
“I like the pressure,” he said. “I like having the fire under me. As center, you start every play. I’m the first one that touches the ball, and if something goes wrong, it starts with me. It’s kind of like a dance between you and the quarterback. You have to mimic each other’s movements or else the ball is going to hit the turf. Being a full-time center again is exciting.”
An Eagle-Tribune All-Star as a senior for Central Catholic, when he didn’t botch a single snap for the MVC Division 1 champs, Omoyeni has established himself as an anchor on the UNH offensive line.
After a redshirt year, Omoyeni appeared in five games in 2019, before the 2020 season was limited to just one spring game due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last fall was a breakout season, as Omoyeni started all eight games for the Wildcats. Now, after playing primarily guard and some tackle, he’s settled into the center spot.
“I just have to be consistent and come into practice with the right mindset every day, just like coach A (Chuck Adamopoulos) taught us at Central,” he said. “Last year I was at left guard, and during the COVID season I was playing left tackle. In my redshirt year it was more filling in. Coming back to center, which I played in high school, gives me a great tool box of what I can do.”
Santos raved about about Omoyeni’s work on the mental side of football.
“The center has to make all the calls, has to identify the fronts and has to be very vocal,” said the former UNH QB. “He really wanted to step up his knowledge of our run game and protections. With him doing that, we can keep other guys where they were. He is leading by example and becoming more vocal.”
MAZZIE KICKING IN
Mazzie made a name for himself as a kicker at Central Catholic. As a sophomore, he booted the 33-yard game-winning field goal with 57 seconds left to beat juggernaut Everett — where his dad is chief of police. As a junior, he kicked four field goals — with a long of 42 yards — and 32 extra points. and in his COVID-shortened senior season he kicked five field goals — with a long of 41 yards — and 26 PATs in seven games.
Now, after a redshirt year last fall, Mazzie is stepping into the top role at UNH.
“It’s been great,” he said. “It’s definitely been different. I’ve been trying to get in some pressure kicks and get that game feeling, so I won’t be too nervous when the real games start.”
He impressed in the spring game this past offseason, booming a 38-yard field goal, and earning special teams kicker “Cat of the Week” for the spring practices.
“The spring game was really great,” he said. “I got to get in my first kicks in front of fans, which allowed me to live out my childhood dream a little.
“Whether high school or college, kicking is always a mental game. There may be a little more pressure, the opponents are bigger and it’s a faster pace in college, but it’s still a mental game. Since sophomore year, I wanted to see where kicking could take me.”
