Let’s face it, the Central Catholic-Andover baseball rivalry is as old as the one between the Kearneys and the Lembos.
OK, it’s probably older.
But, it warms this old man’s heart knowing that when the Merrimack Valley Conference baseball title is likely determined at Northern Essex Community College on Monday evening (4:30), the Eagle-Tribune All-Star sons of former greats Ryan Kearney and Nick Lembo could play a pivotal role.
Chase Lembo and Andover travel to Nathan Kearney and Central Catholic in the biggest game of the regular season for either.
“It’s huge. Every game means a lot, obviously, but it’s a big one,” said Kearney, the Stonehill College-bound senior. “I feel like the rivalry is more prominent in football and basketball lately, but every time we play them, we know they’re going to bring a good game, because the rivalry exists.”
Central, with a win, collects at least a share of the championship, with two more shots this week to fly solo with the crown.
“We want it ourselves,” admitted Kearney.
Lembo could be the man standing directly in the way of that.
Lembo didn’t pitch in the previous meeting between the clubs, a 9-6 Raider win, but he spun a one-hitter vs. Central last spring, a 2-0 shutout.
The Warrior standout was not ready to divulge any details about Monday’s encounter.
“We know they’re a really good team and they beat us last time we faced off,” Lembo said.
“I think our squad is definitely ready. We know we have enough. We just have to execute and play together as a team.”
No team in the state is hotter right now than Andover, which has just found ways to win lately.
“We’ve had three walk-off wins in the past two weeks, which really shows who we are,” said Lembo. “A couple guys have stepped up for us like Ben Workman, both of the Jaillet Brothers (Chris and Ryan) and Jack Gruenberg. We can give them a run.”
Haverhill High Announces Hall of Fame Class
The third class of inductees to the Haverhill High School Hall of Fame will be honored on Saturday night, June 17, at Bradford Country Club.
As has been the case with the previous two classes, this bunch is loaded.
The 1990s Hillie Hoop Dynasty teams will be well-represented with three members of those teams being inducted.
Amy (Veilleux) Simmons (Class of ’94), Samantha Good (’96) and Sara (Jewett) Hopkinds (’96) all played pivotal roles in the most dominant era in local girls high school hoops.
Another 90s era Hillie, golfer Marc Spencer (’91), who went on to play in the Southeastern Conference at the University of Georgia is the fourth member of this year’s class.
Three multi-sport stars of the 1970s will also be enshrined – Paul St. Onge (’70), Steve Wholley (’74) and Rick Brown (’75).
In addition, Ted and Mary Murphy, longtime supporters of sports, athletes and the city of Haverhill, will receive the Brown & Gold Lifetime Achievement Award.
Ticket information for the event in June will be announced soon by Athletic Director Tom O’Brien.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.