LAWRENCE -- After last week's lopsided loss to St. John's Prep, it wasn't an easy week of practice for the Central Catholic football team.
"This week was tough -- we definitely paid for it," said star Central quarterback Ayden Pereira Friday night. "But we should have. That wasn't Central Catholic football last week."
Life returned to normal Friday night, however, as the Raiders defeated a good St. John's of Shrewsbury team, 31-7, at Lawrence Stadium.
And Pereira, as he often does, led the way, rushing for 108 yards and three touchdowns and passing for another score. The only points he wasn't involved with was a 20-yard field goal booted by Mike Ryan late in the game.
Things did not come easily for the Raiders, however, especially in the first half. They did grind out a nice 70-yard drive to start the game, resulting in a 2-yard Pereira TD plunge. But they were forced to punt on their next two possessions and St. John's had success moving the ball, advancing to Central's 30 and 22-yard line before stalling.
The visiting Pioneers actually tied the game, 7-7, early in the third when they took the first possession 45 yards for a score, on a 15-yard pass from Ryan Miller, following a nice kickoff return.
But, after that, it was all Central, which scored points on four of its next five possessions, starting with a 7-yard run by Pereira following a 90-yard kickoff return by Kolten Williams. On the Raiders' next possession, Pereira burst 61 yards right up the middle, making it 21-7.
"Every play, I feel like I can take it to the house, but I feel like I'm a better passer," said Pereira.
For his last TD, Pereira did go to the air, hitting Justice McGrail (9 catches, 64 yards) over the middle for a 14-yard scoring strike.
Helping the cause was running back Matthias Latham, who gained 49 yards on just five carries and had an impressive 26-yard run in the second half.
Meanwhile, the Central defense stiffened remarkably after St. John's scored its lone touchdowns and intercepted three passes in the last 15 minutes -- one each by McGrail, Sean Mercuri and Quinton Delorey.
"I'm proud of the kids," said Central coach Chuck Adamopoulos. "I wasn't happy with the way we played last week but we bounced back against a good football team. I thought our defense did a nice job. They gained some yardage but the key in high school football is not to give up the big plays and we did that."
The victory should give the Raiders (2-1) some momentum heading into next Friday's big MVC opener at Andover. Also, they'll likely play with two-way standout Preston Zinter, who was banged up last week and did not play Friday.
Central Catholic 31, St. John's Shrewsbury 7
St. John's Shrewsbury (1-2): 0 0 7 0 — 7
Central Catholic (2-1): 7 0 14 10 — 31
First Quarter
CC — Ayden Pereira 2 run (Mike Ryan kick), 6:30
Third Quarter
SJ — Michael Bonsu 15 pass from Ryan Miller (Sean Lavallee kick), 8:01
CC — Pereira 7 run (Ryan kick), 7:37
CC - Pereira 61 run (Ryan kick), 4:14
Fourth Quarter
CC — Justice McGrail 14 pass from Pereira (Ryan kick), 6:14
CC — Ryan 20 FG, 1:52
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Central Catholic (26-170)— Michael Brown 2-7, Ayden Pereira 14-108, Matthias Latham 5-49, Nathel Achuo 3-3, Marquis Bridgewater 2-3; St. John's-Shrewsbury (27-97) — Bobby Rodolakis 23-93, Michael Bonsu 2-5, Sebastien Romain 1-5, Keith Sarkodich 1-(-6)
PASSING: CC — Pereira 12-17-0, 101; SJ-S — Miller 15-30-3, 108
RECEIVING: CC — Justice McGrail 9-64, Jeff Goguen 2-36, Latham 1-1; SJ-S — Bonsu 4-38, Sarkodich 3-21, Ryan Coonan 2-5, Rodolakis 4-37, Garret Ranieri 1-6, Matthew Manchese 1-1
