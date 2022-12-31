NORTH ANDOVER – Two days after a tough loss to conference rival Lawrence in the Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic, Central Catholic faced another perennial Merrimack Valley Conference contender in Friday’s third-place game.
And the Raiders needed only five minutes to grab a 10-point lead, then fended off a massive third-quarter Andover rally before running off with a 62-50 victory over the Golden Warriors at Lawler Arena.
“Playing at 4:15 (p.m. tipoff) after a tough loss, you don’t know what to expect with energy,” Central coach Mark Dunham said. “I thought we started the game with a lot of energy. Then we got a little lax. Every time Central and Andover play it’s going to be a good game.”
Central, which committed 25 turnovers in Wednesday’s semifinal loss, took much better care of the ball against the Raiders with just three in each of the first two and the fourth quarters.
Senior Markys Bridgewater and freshman Javi Lopez ignited the Raiders, combining for three three-pointers and 13 first-quarter points as Central took a 19-9 lead after one.
Andover, which lost to Beverly in the semifinals, was unable to cut into the lead until the third quarter. A 19-9 run provided its only lead at 38-37 with three minutes left in the period. Rohit Srinivasan capped the streak with a four-point play, a three-point play and a pair of free throws, scoring nine consecutive points.
But after pulling back into a tie at 40 with 90 seconds left in the third, that would be the last of Andover’s rally.
“We learned that you have to show up every single night,” Andover coach David Fazio said of his team’s tournament experience. “You have to be ready to play from the opening tip every single night. And you have to be both mentally and physically ready. For us, it’s more mental than anything else.”
Central (4-1) scored the final 10 points in the quarter with Lopez providing six of them. The Raider defense then held Andover scoreless for a three-minute stretch in the fourth quarter to reclaim control.
“I’m really happy we figured things out in that fourth quarter,” Dunham said. “We made some shots and rebounded the ball a little better.”
Three games in four days against top-notch conference opponents should provide a reference point for conference play which begins Tuesday at home against Haverhill.
“For us, our draw was brutal,” Dunham said of his tournament competition. “North Andover is a really good team. Lawrence might be the best team in the state, and then Andover which has kind of been the cream of the crop in the MVC the last couple years.
“So, for us it was a big-time sprint, and I’m excited to be off (Saturday). But I’m really, really proud of our guys the way they came back from that Lawrence game, which was a tough loss for us.”
